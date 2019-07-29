|
29.07.2019 20:46:00
Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Industry
Underwater Acoustic Communication market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.
2 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 13.9%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Sensor Interface, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 13.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.3 Million by the year 2025, Sensor Interface will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 16.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$168.4 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$171.4 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Sensor Interface will reach a market size of US$89.9 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$353.5 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Aquatec Group Ltd. (United Kingdom); BaltRobotics Sp.z.o.o. (Poland); Dspcomm (Thailand); EvoLogics GmbH (Germany); Gavial Holdings (USA); Hydroacoustics Inc. (USA); JPAnalytics (Italy); Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (Norway); LinkQuest Inc. (USA); Mistral Security, Inc. (USA); Proserv Group Inc. (USA); RTsys (France); Seagnal Sas (France); Sonardyne International Ltd. (United Kingdom); Subnero (Singapore); Teledyne Technologies Inc. (USA); Thales Group (France); Tritech International Limited (United Kingdom); Ultra Electronics (United Kingdom)
UNDERWATER ACOUSTIC COMMUNICATION MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Underwater Acoustic Communication Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Sensor Interface (Interface Platform) Global Competitor Market
Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Acoustic Modem (Interface Platform) Market Share Breakdown of
Key Players: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Underwater Acoustic Communication Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Environmental Monitoring (Application) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 4: Environmental Monitoring (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Pollution Monitoring (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 6: Pollution Monitoring (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Climate Recording (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 8: Climate Recording (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 9: Hydrography (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Hydrography (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Oceanography (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Oceanography (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: Military & Defense (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Military & Defense (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Homeland Security (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Homeland Security (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 21: Scientific Research & Development (End-Use) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 22: Scientific Research & Development (End-Use)
Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:
2019 VS 2025
Table 23: Marine (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 24: Marine (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Sensor Interface (Interface Platform) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Sensor Interface (Interface Platform) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 27: Acoustic Modem (Interface Platform) Potential Growth MARKETs Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Acoustic Modem (Interface Platform) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 29: Other Interface Platforms (Interface Platform)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Other Interface Platforms (Interface Platform) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Sensor Interface (Interface Platform) Market Share Analysis
(in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Acoustic Modem (Interface Platform) Competitor Revenue Share
(in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
Table 31: United States Underwater Acoustic Communication
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 32: Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: United States Underwater Acoustic Communication
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 34: Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: United States Underwater Acoustic Communication MARKET Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Interface
Platform: 2018 to 2025
Table 36: United States Underwater Acoustic Communication MARKET Share Breakdown by Interface Platform: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Underwater Acoustic Communication Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Underwater Acoustic Communication Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: Canadian Underwater Acoustic Communication Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 40: Canadian Underwater Acoustic Communication Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: Canadian Underwater Acoustic Communication Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Interface Platform:
2018 to 2025
Table 42: Underwater Acoustic Communication Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Interface Platform for
2019 and 2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Underwater Acoustic Communication in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Share Shift
in Japan by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Underwater Acoustic Communication in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 46: Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Share Shift
in Japan by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
Table 47: Japanese Market for Underwater Acoustic
Communication: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Interface Platform for the period 2018-2025
Table 48: Japanese Underwater Acoustic Communication Market
Share Analysis by Interface Platform: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Underwater Acoustic Communication
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Chinese Underwater Acoustic Communication Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: Chinese Demand for Underwater Acoustic Communication
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 52: Chinese Underwater Acoustic Communication Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
Table 53: Chinese Underwater Acoustic Communication Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Interface Platform for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 54: Chinese Underwater Acoustic Communication Market by
Interface Platform: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and
2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Underwater Acoustic Communication Market: Competitor MARKET Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Sensor Interface (Interface Platform) Market Share (in %) by
Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Acoustic Modem (Interface Platform) Market Share (in %) of
Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Table 55: European Underwater Acoustic Communication Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: European Underwater Acoustic Communication Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: European Underwater Acoustic Communication
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 58: European Underwater Acoustic Communication Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: European Underwater Acoustic Communication
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 60: European Underwater Acoustic Communication Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Underwater Acoustic Communication Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Interface Platform:
2018-2025
Table 62: European Underwater Acoustic Communication Market
Share Breakdown by Interface Platform: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 63: Underwater Acoustic Communication Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 64: French Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
Table 65: Underwater Acoustic Communication Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 66: French Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
Table 67: Underwater Acoustic Communication Market in France by
Interface Platform: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: French Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Share
Analysis by Interface Platform: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 69: Underwater Acoustic Communication Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 70: Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 71: Underwater Acoustic Communication Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 72: Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Underwater Acoustic Communication Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Interface Platform for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Share
Breakdown by Interface Platform: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 75: Italian Demand for Underwater Acoustic Communication
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 76: Italian Underwater Acoustic Communication Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 77: Italian Demand for Underwater Acoustic Communication
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 78: Italian Underwater Acoustic Communication Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Italian Underwater Acoustic Communication Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Interface Platform for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Italian Underwater Acoustic Communication Market by
Interface Platform: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and
2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 81: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Underwater Acoustic Communication in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 82: Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Share Shift
in the United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 83: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Underwater Acoustic Communication in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 84: Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Share Shift
in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Underwater Acoustic
Communication: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Interface Platform for the period 2018-2025
Table 86: United Kingdom Underwater Acoustic Communication MARKET Share Analysis by Interface Platform: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 87: Rest of Europe Underwater Acoustic Communication
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 88: Rest of Europe Underwater Acoustic Communication MARKET Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 89: Rest of Europe Underwater Acoustic Communication
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 90: Rest of Europe Underwater Acoustic Communication MARKET Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Rest of Europe Underwater Acoustic Communication MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Interface
Platform: 2018-2025
Table 92: Rest of Europe Underwater Acoustic Communication MARKET Share Breakdown by Interface Platform: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 93: Underwater Acoustic Communication Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Underwater Acoustic Communication Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019
and 2025
Table 95: Underwater Acoustic Communication Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Underwater Acoustic Communication Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and
2025
Table 97: Underwater Acoustic Communication Market in
Asia-Pacific by Interface Platform: Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Underwater Acoustic Communication Market
Share Analysis by Interface Platform: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 99: Rest of World Underwater Acoustic Communication MARKET Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 100: Rest of World Underwater Acoustic Communication MARKET Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 101: Rest of World Underwater Acoustic Communication MARKET Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 102: Rest of World Underwater Acoustic Communication MARKET Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Rest of World Underwater Acoustic Communication MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Interface
Platform: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Underwater Acoustic Communication Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Interface
Platform for 2019 and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AQUATEC GROUP LTD.
BALTROBOTICS SP.Z.O.O.
DSPCOMM
EVOLOGICS GMBH
GAVIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
HYDROACOUSTICS
JPANALYTICS
KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA
LINKQUEST
MISTRAL SECURITY
PROSERV GROUP INC.
RTSYS
SEAGNAL SAS
SONARDYNE INTERNATIONAL
SUBNERO
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES
THALES GROUP
TRITECH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
ULTRA ELECTRONICS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
