16.08.2019 13:45:00
Global Vehicle OEMs' New Online Retail Strategies Report 2019-2025: Online Vehicles Sales are Expected to Comprise 5% of Global Vehicle Sales with China as a Leading Market
DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vehicle OEMs' New Online Retail Strategies, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The definition of online retail in this research service refers to when a vehicle is purchased (part payment as a down payment/outright purchase) through an online portal, without interaction at a physical dealership; in this case, the sale is considered to be an online sale. The global online retail scene is prevalent in regions such as the United Kingdom, United States of America, and China.
Online vehicle sales as of 2018-19 include both a platform where consumers can experience various features of the vehicle and a delivery centre for when the customer completes the entire purchase online on the sales platforms, apps, or websites of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).
The motivation for OEMs to take their products online can be summed up as:
- To significantly reduce the time a customer spends at the dealership
- To help enhance the customer experience and create a feature differentiation with other companies that have similar products to offer
- To integrate and monitor dealer performance and backward integration and enhance production in logistics and marketing
- To introduce several vehicles in a new market and to promote less expensive and lifestyle vehicles in some regions
To help OEMs to go digital, multiple entities such as digitization and visualization companies, digital financing companies, and eCommerce providers have created products and services for immediate adoption, thus helping OEMs while they develop their own digital sales platform.
Research Highlights:
- This research highlights how online vehicle retail is expected to change the retail space in the automotive industry. The study covers the four main forms of online retail, namely, direct OEM retail, dealership-driven digital retail, retail through sales aggregators, and eCommerce retail. In detail, the research service assesses the customer journey experienced in these four forms of online retail. The research moves further and differentiates the costs involved in traditional and digital retail formats and how the dealership of the future is expected to be.
- This research service discusses how online sales in the vehicle retail sector performed since 2016, and how it is expected to change between 2016 and 2025. It also tracks how many vehicles are expected to be sold online in various regions. The study profiles all the leading online sales platforms across the various regions around the world and highlights their key features and offerings.
- This research service benchmarks leading OEMs and their platforms across three categories: locations, model/product portfolio, and features. This is done for online platforms from major OEMs.
- The companies covered in this research include Tesla, Hyundai, PSA, Renault, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), BMW, Daimler, Ford, GM, Rockar, BuyACar (Dennis Publishing), Carwow, Alibaba, Amazon, and Roadster.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Executive Summary-Key Highlights
- Online Retail-Definition
- Types of Online Retail Models
- Global Digital Retail-Current Scenario
- Online Retail Market Performance
- Cost Advantages of Digital Model vs. Traditional Model
- Online Retail OEM Benchmarking-Models
- Key Findings and Future Outlook
2. Research Scope and Objectives
- Research Scope Aims and Objectives
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
3. Industry Ecosystem and Business Models
- Online Retail-Definition
- Comparison of Traditional Model and Digital Model
- Cost Advantages of Digital Model vs. Traditional Model
- Industry Partners Aiding Digital Retail Movement
- Types of Online Retail Models
- Customer Journey-OEM Retail
- Customer Journey-Dealership Initiated
- Customer Journey-Sales Aggregators
- Future of Car Dealerships
- Future of Dealerships-Volkswagen 2020
4. Market Size and Forecast
- Online Vehicle Sales Performance
- Online Retail Market Performance-By OEMs
- Online Vehicle Sales-Key Regions
- Online Vehicle Sales Performance-Top Online Platforms
5. Online Retail Activities
- Global Digital Retail-Current Scenario
- Online Retail Activities-Key Regional Differentiators
- Online Retail OEM Benchmarking-Locations
- Online Retail OEM Benchmarking-Models
- Online Retail OEM Benchmarking-Features
6. Company Profiles-OEMs
- Hyundai's Click to Buy
- Opel's Cayu
- Peugeot's Order Online
- BMW Build Click Buy
- Mercedes-Benz Online Store
- Rockar
- Jaguar Rockar
- Dacia Buy Online
- Tesla USA
- Citroen Brazil
- Renault K Commerce
- Genesis Canada
- GM Shop Click Drive
- Roadster
7. eCommerce and Sales Aggregators
- Carwow
- BuyACar.co.uk
- Alibaba Tmall-Platform for OEMs to Enter eCommerce in China
- Amazon's Entry into Automotive Retail
8. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Imperatives
- Growth Opportunity for Online New Vehicle Retail
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
9. Conclusions
