Global Veterinary Diagnostics Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Veterinary Diagnostics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.9%. Consumables, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.1 Billion by the year 2025, Consumables will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799912/?utm_source=PRN







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$68.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$57.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Consumables will reach a market size of US$152.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$578.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Abaxis, Inc.; Heska Corporation; Idexx Laboratories, Inc.; Idvet; Neogen Corporation; Qiagen NV; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Virbac Group; Zoetis, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799912/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Veterinary Diagnostics Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Veterinary Diagnostics Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Veterinary Diagnostics Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Consumables (Product) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Consumables (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Consumables (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Instruments (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Instruments (Product) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Instruments (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Companion Animals (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Companion Animals (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Companion Animals (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Livestock (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Livestock (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Livestock (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Immunodiagnostics (Technology) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Immunodiagnostics (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Immunodiagnostics (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Clinical Biochemistry (Technology) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 20: Clinical Biochemistry (Technology) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Clinical Biochemistry (Technology) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Molecular Diagnostics (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Molecular Diagnostics (Technology) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Molecular Diagnostics (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Hematology (Technology) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Hematology (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Hematology (Technology) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 29: Other Technologies (Technology) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Table 31: United States Veterinary Diagnostics Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in the United States by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Veterinary Diagnostics Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in US$ Million in the

United States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 38: United States Veterinary Diagnostics Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 39: United States Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Veterinary Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Canadian Veterinary Diagnostics Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Canadian Veterinary Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Canadian Veterinary Diagnostics Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 45: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Veterinary Diagnostics Market Analysis in Canada in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 47: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Canada: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Canadian Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Market for Veterinary Diagnostics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: Japanese Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Japanese Market for Veterinary Diagnostics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Japanese Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Veterinary

Diagnostics Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 56: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Japan in US$ Million

by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 57: Japanese Veterinary Diagnostics Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 58: Chinese Veterinary Diagnostics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Veterinary Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 60: Chinese Veterinary Diagnostics Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 61: Chinese Veterinary Diagnostics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Veterinary Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese Veterinary Diagnostics Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: Veterinary Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 65: Chinese Veterinary Diagnostics Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 66: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in China: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Veterinary Diagnostics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 67: European Veterinary Diagnostics Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 68: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 69: European Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: European Veterinary Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 71: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: European Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European Veterinary Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 74: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: European Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: European Veterinary Diagnostics Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 77: European Veterinary Diagnostics Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 78: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

FRANCE

Table 79: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in France by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 80: French Veterinary Diagnostics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 81: French Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 83: French Veterinary Diagnostics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: French Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: French Veterinary Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 86: French Veterinary Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 87: French Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 88: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: German Veterinary Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 90: German Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: German Veterinary Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 93: German Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: German Veterinary Diagnostics Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 95: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: German Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 97: Italian Veterinary Diagnostics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Veterinary Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 99: Italian Veterinary Diagnostics Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 100: Italian Veterinary Diagnostics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Veterinary Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: Italian Veterinary Diagnostics Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 103: Veterinary Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 104: Italian Veterinary Diagnostics Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 105: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Italy: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Veterinary Diagnostics:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 108: United Kingdom Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Veterinary Diagnostics:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 111: United Kingdom Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Veterinary Diagnostics Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 113: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in the United Kingdom

in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 114: United Kingdom Veterinary Diagnostics Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

SPAIN

Table 115: Spanish Veterinary Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Spanish Veterinary Diagnostics Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 117: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 118: Spanish Veterinary Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Spanish Veterinary Diagnostics Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 120: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Veterinary Diagnostics Market Analysis in Spain in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 122: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Spain: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 123: Spanish Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 124: Russian Veterinary Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Russia by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 126: Russian Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Russian Veterinary Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Russia by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 129: Russian Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in US$ Million in

Russia by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 131: Russian Veterinary Diagnostics Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 132: Russian Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 133: Rest of Europe Veterinary Diagnostics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 134: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Europe Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Europe Veterinary Diagnostics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 137: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Europe Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of Europe Veterinary Diagnostics Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 140: Rest of Europe Veterinary Diagnostics Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 141: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 142: Asia-Pacific Veterinary Diagnostics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 143: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Asia-Pacific Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Asia-Pacific Veterinary Diagnostics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Veterinary Diagnostics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Asia-Pacific Veterinary Diagnostics Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Veterinary Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Veterinary Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 154: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Australian Veterinary Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 156: Australian Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Australian Veterinary Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Australian Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Australian Veterinary Diagnostics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 161: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Australia: A

Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 162: Australian Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 163: Indian Veterinary Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Indian Veterinary Diagnostics Historic Market Review

by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: Indian Veterinary Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Indian Veterinary Diagnostics Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: Veterinary Diagnostics Market Analysis in India in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 170: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in India: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 171: Indian Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 172: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: South Korean Veterinary Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 174: Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: South Korean Veterinary Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 177: Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: South Korean Veterinary Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 180: Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Veterinary

Diagnostics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Veterinary Diagnostics Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Veterinary

Diagnostics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Veterinary Diagnostics Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Veterinary Diagnostics Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 188: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Veterinary Diagnostics Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 190: Latin American Veterinary Diagnostics Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 191: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Latin American Veterinary Diagnostics Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 193: Latin American Veterinary Diagnostics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Veterinary Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 195: Latin American Veterinary Diagnostics Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 196: Latin American Veterinary Diagnostics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Veterinary Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Latin American Veterinary Diagnostics Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Veterinary Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 200: Latin American Veterinary Diagnostics Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 201: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Latin America :

Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 202: Argentinean Veterinary Diagnostics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 203: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 204: Argentinean Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Argentinean Veterinary Diagnostics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 206: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 207: Argentinean Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Argentinean Veterinary Diagnostics Market Assessment

in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 209: Argentinean Veterinary Diagnostics Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 210: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Argentina:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

BRAZIL

Table 211: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Brazil by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 212: Brazilian Veterinary Diagnostics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 213: Brazilian Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 215: Brazilian Veterinary Diagnostics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 216: Brazilian Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Brazilian Veterinary Diagnostics Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 218: Brazilian Veterinary Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 219: Brazilian Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 220: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 221: Mexican Veterinary Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 222: Mexican Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 224: Mexican Veterinary Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 225: Mexican Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Mexican Veterinary Diagnostics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 227: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Mexico: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

Table 228: Mexican Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 229: Rest of Latin America Veterinary Diagnostics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 230: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 231: Rest of Latin America Veterinary Diagnostics Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Rest of Latin America Veterinary Diagnostics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 233: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Rest of Latin

America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 234: Rest of Latin America Veterinary Diagnostics Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in US$ Million in Rest

of Latin America by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 236: Rest of Latin America Veterinary Diagnostics Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 237: Rest of Latin America Veterinary Diagnostics Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 238: The Middle East Veterinary Diagnostics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 239: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 240: The Middle East Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 241: The Middle East Veterinary Diagnostics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 242: The Middle East Veterinary Diagnostics Historic

Market by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 243: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 244: The Middle East Veterinary Diagnostics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 245: The Middle East Veterinary Diagnostics Historic

Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 246: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 247: The Middle East Veterinary Diagnostics Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 248: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in the Middle East:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2009-2017

Table 249: The Middle East Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 250: Iranian Market for Veterinary Diagnostics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 251: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2009-2017

Table 252: Iranian Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 253: Iranian Market for Veterinary Diagnostics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 254: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 255: Iranian Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 256: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Veterinary

Diagnostics Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 257: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Iran in US$ Million

by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 258: Iranian Veterinary Diagnostics Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 259: Israeli Veterinary Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 260: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Israel in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 261: Israeli Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 262: Israeli Veterinary Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 263: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Israel in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 264: Israeli Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 265: Israeli Veterinary Diagnostics Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 266: Israeli Veterinary Diagnostics Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 267: Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Israel: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 268: Saudi Arabian Veterinary Diagnostics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799912/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-veterinary-diagnostics-industry-300947229.html

SOURCE Reportlinker