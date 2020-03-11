Global Veterinary Vaccines Industry

NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterinary Vaccines market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.1%. Porcine Vaccines, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.6 Billion by the year 2025, Porcine Vaccines will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$165.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$174.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Porcine Vaccines will reach a market size of US$343.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$632.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Bayer de México SA de CV

Biogénesis Bagó SA

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Ceva Santé Animale

Elanco Animal Health

Heska Corporation

Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

Merck Animal Health

Virbac SA

Zoetis Inc.

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Recent Market Activity

Market Outlook

Important Animal Diseases

Veterinary Vaccines Market on a Growth Trajectory

Livestock Vaccines Rule the Roost

Select Animal Disease Vaccines

Mature Markets Vis-a-vis Emerging Markets

Veterinary Vaccines Market based on Technology

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Killed/Inactivated Vaccines

Recombinant vector vaccines

Recombinant DNA Technology to Take Over the Industry

Vector-based Vaccines

DNA Vaccines

Subunit and Virus-Like Particle (VLP)-based vaccines

Targeted Deletions/Modifications-based Vaccines

Collaborative R&D for Various Types of Veterinary Vaccines

Market Challenges

Global Competitor Market Shares

Veterinary Vaccines Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Bayer AG (Germany)

Biogenesis Bago SA (Argentina)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany)

Ceva Santé Animale (France)

Elanco Animal Health (USA)

Diamond Animal Health (USA)

Indian Immunologicals Ltd. (India)

Merck Animal Health (USA)

Virbac SA (France)

Zoetis Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Need to Ensure Sustainable Food Supply Spurs Growth

Increasing Demand for Animal Protein in Developing Countries to

Benefit the Market

Increasing Pet Ownership Drives Demand for Companion Animal

Vaccines

Spread of Zoonotic Diseases Propels Growth of Veterinary Vaccines

Social Concerns on Slaughtering Presents a Valid Case for Use

of Vaccines

Novel Trends in Animal Vaccine Development

Reduced Response Time

Drug Resistance

Serotype Cross-Protection

Innovative Manufacturing

Technological Advancements

Porcine Market Offers Significant Prospects for Growth and New

Vaccine Development

Select Swine Diseases

Select Key Marketed Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory

Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccines

Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus (PEDV) Vaccines Available in

Select Countries

Improvised Adjuvant Usage and Veterinary Vaccine Delivery Systems

Anthrax and Other Vaccines with Improved Adjuvants in the Pipeline

Matrix? Adjuvant Technology by Novavax

Global Efforts to Conquer FMD by an Effective Vaccine

Member Countries with Endorsed Official Control Programme for FMD

FMD Free Zone Where Vaccination Is Practised

Foot-and-Mouth Disease Vaccines Available

Developments in the Poultry Vaccine Market

Vaccination - Critical for Controlling Avian Influenza Virus

Avian Influenza Vaccines

New Effervescent Tablets Vaccines against NDV - Augmenting

Trend towards Convenient Administration

Vaccination in the Hatchery Gains Momentum

Parasitic Vaccines Segment Holds Potential

Egg-Derived Veterinary Vaccines in Human Vaccine Facilities

New Vaccine Strains - The Imminent Need in the Vaccine Market

The Need for Innovative Vaccine Delivery Mechanism Increasing

More Vaccines Needed to Prevent Zoonotic Infections

Plant-based Vaccines - the Next Avenue in Cost - effective and

Efficacious Vaccines; Obstacles Persist Delaying Market Debut

Pricing Affects the Livestock Vaccine Market

Over-Vaccination Trend May Prove Harmful

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Veterinary Vaccines Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Veterinary Vaccines Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Veterinary Vaccines Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Porcine Vaccines (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Porcine Vaccines (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Porcine Vaccines (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Poultry Vaccines (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Poultry Vaccines (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Poultry Vaccines (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Canine Vaccines (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Canine Vaccines (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Canine Vaccines (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Bovine Vaccines (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Bovine Vaccines (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Bovine Vaccines (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Feline Vaccines (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Feline Vaccines (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Feline Vaccines (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Ovine Vaccines (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Ovine Vaccines (Type) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Ovine Vaccines (Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Other Types (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Other Types (Type) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Veterinary Vaccines Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Veterinary Vaccines Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Veterinary Vaccines Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Veterinary Vaccines Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Veterinary Vaccines Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Canadian Veterinary Vaccines Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 30: Veterinary Vaccines Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Veterinary Vaccines: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 32: Veterinary Vaccines Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese Veterinary Vaccines Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 34: Chinese Veterinary Vaccines Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Veterinary Vaccines Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 36: Chinese Veterinary Vaccines Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Veterinary Vaccines Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: European Veterinary Vaccines Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 38: Veterinary Vaccines Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 39: European Veterinary Vaccines Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: European Veterinary Vaccines Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 41: Veterinary Vaccines Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: European Veterinary Vaccines Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 43: Veterinary Vaccines Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 44: French Veterinary Vaccines Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 45: French Veterinary Vaccines Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 46: Veterinary Vaccines Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 47: German Veterinary Vaccines Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 48: German Veterinary Vaccines Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 49: Italian Veterinary Vaccines Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Veterinary Vaccines Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 51: Italian Veterinary Vaccines Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 52: United Kingdom Market for Veterinary Vaccines: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Veterinary Vaccines Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: United Kingdom Veterinary Vaccines Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Veterinary Vaccines Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 56: Veterinary Vaccines Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Rest of Europe Veterinary Vaccines Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Veterinary Vaccines Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Veterinary Vaccines Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Veterinary Vaccines Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 61: Rest of World Veterinary Vaccines Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Rest of World Veterinary Vaccines Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 63: Veterinary Vaccines Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 94

