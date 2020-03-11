|
11.03.2020 17:15:00
Global Veterinary Vaccines Industry
NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterinary Vaccines market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.1%. Porcine Vaccines, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.6 Billion by the year 2025, Porcine Vaccines will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02070079/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$165.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$174.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Porcine Vaccines will reach a market size of US$343.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$632.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Bayer de México SA de CV
- Biogénesis Bagó SA
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Ceva Santé Animale
- Elanco Animal Health
- Heska Corporation
- Indian Immunologicals Ltd.
- Merck Animal Health
- Virbac SA
- Zoetis Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02070079/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Recent Market Activity
Market Outlook
Important Animal Diseases
Veterinary Vaccines Market on a Growth Trajectory
Livestock Vaccines Rule the Roost
Select Animal Disease Vaccines
Mature Markets Vis-a-vis Emerging Markets
Veterinary Vaccines Market based on Technology
Live Attenuated Vaccines
Killed/Inactivated Vaccines
Recombinant vector vaccines
Recombinant DNA Technology to Take Over the Industry
Vector-based Vaccines
DNA Vaccines
Subunit and Virus-Like Particle (VLP)-based vaccines
Targeted Deletions/Modifications-based Vaccines
Collaborative R&D for Various Types of Veterinary Vaccines
Market Challenges
Global Competitor Market Shares
Veterinary Vaccines Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Bayer AG (Germany)
Biogenesis Bago SA (Argentina)
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany)
Ceva Santé Animale (France)
Elanco Animal Health (USA)
Diamond Animal Health (USA)
Indian Immunologicals Ltd. (India)
Merck Animal Health (USA)
Virbac SA (France)
Zoetis Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Need to Ensure Sustainable Food Supply Spurs Growth
Increasing Demand for Animal Protein in Developing Countries to
Benefit the Market
Increasing Pet Ownership Drives Demand for Companion Animal
Vaccines
Spread of Zoonotic Diseases Propels Growth of Veterinary Vaccines
Social Concerns on Slaughtering Presents a Valid Case for Use
of Vaccines
Novel Trends in Animal Vaccine Development
Reduced Response Time
Drug Resistance
Serotype Cross-Protection
Innovative Manufacturing
Technological Advancements
Porcine Market Offers Significant Prospects for Growth and New
Vaccine Development
Select Swine Diseases
Select Key Marketed Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory
Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccines
Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus (PEDV) Vaccines Available in
Select Countries
Improvised Adjuvant Usage and Veterinary Vaccine Delivery Systems
Anthrax and Other Vaccines with Improved Adjuvants in the Pipeline
Matrix? Adjuvant Technology by Novavax
Global Efforts to Conquer FMD by an Effective Vaccine
Member Countries with Endorsed Official Control Programme for FMD
FMD Free Zone Where Vaccination Is Practised
Foot-and-Mouth Disease Vaccines Available
Developments in the Poultry Vaccine Market
Vaccination - Critical for Controlling Avian Influenza Virus
Avian Influenza Vaccines
New Effervescent Tablets Vaccines against NDV - Augmenting
Trend towards Convenient Administration
Vaccination in the Hatchery Gains Momentum
Parasitic Vaccines Segment Holds Potential
Egg-Derived Veterinary Vaccines in Human Vaccine Facilities
New Vaccine Strains - The Imminent Need in the Vaccine Market
The Need for Innovative Vaccine Delivery Mechanism Increasing
More Vaccines Needed to Prevent Zoonotic Infections
Plant-based Vaccines - the Next Avenue in Cost - effective and
Efficacious Vaccines; Obstacles Persist Delaying Market Debut
Pricing Affects the Livestock Vaccine Market
Over-Vaccination Trend May Prove Harmful
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Veterinary Vaccines Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Veterinary Vaccines Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Veterinary Vaccines Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Porcine Vaccines (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Porcine Vaccines (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Porcine Vaccines (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Poultry Vaccines (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Poultry Vaccines (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Poultry Vaccines (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Canine Vaccines (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Canine Vaccines (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Canine Vaccines (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Bovine Vaccines (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Bovine Vaccines (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Bovine Vaccines (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Feline Vaccines (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Feline Vaccines (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Feline Vaccines (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Ovine Vaccines (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Ovine Vaccines (Type) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Ovine Vaccines (Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Other Types (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Other Types (Type) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Veterinary Vaccines Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Veterinary Vaccines Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Veterinary Vaccines Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Veterinary Vaccines Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Veterinary Vaccines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Canadian Veterinary Vaccines Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 30: Veterinary Vaccines Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Veterinary Vaccines: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 32: Veterinary Vaccines Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: Japanese Veterinary Vaccines Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 34: Chinese Veterinary Vaccines Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Veterinary Vaccines Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 36: Chinese Veterinary Vaccines Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Veterinary Vaccines Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: European Veterinary Vaccines Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 38: Veterinary Vaccines Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 39: European Veterinary Vaccines Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: European Veterinary Vaccines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 41: Veterinary Vaccines Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: European Veterinary Vaccines Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 43: Veterinary Vaccines Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 44: French Veterinary Vaccines Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 45: French Veterinary Vaccines Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 46: Veterinary Vaccines Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 47: German Veterinary Vaccines Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 48: German Veterinary Vaccines Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 49: Italian Veterinary Vaccines Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Veterinary Vaccines Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 51: Italian Veterinary Vaccines Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 52: United Kingdom Market for Veterinary Vaccines: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Veterinary Vaccines Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: United Kingdom Veterinary Vaccines Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Veterinary Vaccines Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 56: Veterinary Vaccines Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Rest of Europe Veterinary Vaccines Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Veterinary Vaccines Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Veterinary Vaccines Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Veterinary Vaccines Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 61: Rest of World Veterinary Vaccines Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Rest of World Veterinary Vaccines Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 63: Veterinary Vaccines Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 94
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02070079/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-veterinary-vaccines-industry-301021646.html
SOURCE Reportlinker
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street mit Verlusten -- ATX dreht ins Minus -- DAX unentschlossen -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich tiefer
Die Wall Street verbucht am Mittwoch Abschläge. Der heimische Markt kann seine Gewinne am Mittwoch nicht halten und gibt im verlauf deutlich ab. Der deutsche Leitindex kann sich zur Wochenmitte nicht entscheiden. In Fernost standen die Zeichen auf Rot.