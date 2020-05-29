|
29.05.2020 02:00:00
Global Virtual Reality Market is Expected to Reach $91.00 billion by 2027 - Latest Market Research Report by Stratistics MRC
GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Virtual Reality market is accounted for $7.90 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $91.00 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 31.2% during the forecast period.
Some of the key players in virtual reality market include Sony, HTC, Google, Vuzix, Apple Inc., Microsoft, Samsung Electronics, Eon Reality, Facebook, Inc, CyberGlove Systems, Sensics, Sixense Enterprises, Merge Labs, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, Dessault Systems SE, Lenovo Group Ltd., Autodesk Inc., and Magic Leap, Inc.
Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are growing digitization and availability of affordable VR devices, penetration of HMDs in gaming and entertainment sector, huge investment in virtual reality market. However, health concerns relating to low resolution and lack of movement is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Virtual Reality (VR) is transforming the way we relate with the objects and environment around us. Virtual presents a 3D computer generated environment which a person can explore and interact with and the person becomes a part of the near-reality world. Virtual reality is gaining popularity across various sectors such as healthcare, entertainment, real-estate, education, etc. It is being used to offer training to doctors and employees to avoid any mistakes. Digital meetings and conferences in a real-time are becoming possible with Virtual Reality. It is making it more expedient for architects to evaluate designs and see how the structure will look in real.
By device type, gesture-tracking devices are used as input devices for VR systems. These tracking devices track the user's movements and enable the user to interact with the virtual environment. Gesture-tracking devices include data gloves, treadmills, and controllers to facilitate gesture and action tracking in VR applications. These devices might be helpful for surgeons during surgery. During a surgical intervention, the surgeon needs to control surgical devices such as X-ray, drill, and endoscope; a contact-free, gesture-based controller can be used by the surgeon, which, in turn, would help in touchless approach.
Based on the geography, North America is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, the use of VR in various applications, especially in consumer electronics, is helping the growth of the VR market in this region. Applications such as aerospace & defense, healthcare, consumer, and commercial are utilizing VR technologies for further advancements. The US has many global players featuring VR products and solutions. This helps North America stand out as the major region in the global VR market. The increased use of VR for applications such as tourism and ecommerce, as well as for training purposes, has helped drive the VR market in the region.
Offerings Covered:
- Software
- Hardware
Technologies Covered:
- Non-Immersive
- Semi-Immersive
- Fully Immersive
Device Types Covered:
- Gesture-Tracking Devices
- Projectors & Display Walls
- Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs)
- 3D Cameras
Platforms Covered:
- Console VR
- Mobile VR
- PC VR
End Users Covered:
- Commercial
- Aerospace & Defense
- Enterprise
- Consumer
- Healthcare
- E-Learning
- Telecommunication
- Industrial
- Manufacturing
- Governmental & Financial Institutions
- Electronic Product Manufacturers
- Other End Users
Applications Covered:
- Attraction
- Training & Simulation
- Research & Development
- Other Applications
Regions Covered:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
