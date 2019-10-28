|
28.10.2019 18:15:00
Global White Box Server Industry
NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- White Box Server market worldwide is projected to grow by US$10.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 19.2%. Rack & Tower, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 20%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$11.1 Billion by the year 2025, Rack & Tower will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 20.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$403.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$516.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Rack & Tower will reach a market size of US$779.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 18.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Celestica, Inc.; Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.; Hyve Solutions Corporation; Inventec Corporation; Penguin Computing Inc.; Quanta Computer, Inc.; Servers Direct; Silicon Graphics International Corporation; Silicon Mechanics, Inc.; Super Micro Computer, Inc.; ZT Systems
