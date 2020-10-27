Global Wi-Fi 6 Enterprise Market Assessment Report 2020-2025 Featuring Profiles of Leading Suppliers - Cisco Systems, Aruba Networks, Extreme Networks, Juniper Networks, CommScope

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Assessment of Global Wi-Fi 6 Enterprise Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides market sizing and forecasts, both in terms of unit shipments and revenues, as well as a competitive assessment of the market. The forecast in the study also talks about the revenue per region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America).



This research service examines the market ecosystem and the primary applications as well as the growth environment and competitive profiles of top providers in the market. The study also explores growth opportunities for vendors and network service providers in the global Wi-Fi 6 enterprise market and identifies potential business models.



The focus of this report is the Wi-Fi 6 enterprise access points (APs) market. Therefore, shipment units correspond to global Wi-Fi 6 APs shipment for the enterprise segment in a calendar year and market revenue correspond to Wi-Fi 6 AP sales-related income from worldwide WLAN vendors.



Currently, businesses are increasingly moving toward greater digitization and seamless connectivity. Much work remains to be done for enabling high-bandwidth applications and ubiquitous connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 and 5G standards, and communications service providers (CSPs) and enterprises need clarity to cut through open concept of edge computing capabilities.



Vendors are trying to remain at the forefront of the wireless market, launching Wi-Fi 6 and 5G services that are part of a holistic connectivity solution. Currently, they can manage to coordinate Wi-Fi 6 and 5G together to serve as complementary connectivity options, so that customers can use them seamlessly all day anywhere without experiencing difficulties. The most pioneering vendors already have a vision of developing an integrated network powered by software that meets the needs of CSPs and enterprises, with a single network management platform that control all process and security policies.



In addition to the converged artificial intelligence (AI)-based wireless platform, the software-defined enterprise approach will change the IT landscape in the near future.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of Top Three Strategic Imperative 8 on the Global Wi-Fi 6 Enterprise Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Total Wi-Fi 6 Enterprise Market - Scope Of Analysis

Growth Environment

Wi-Fi 6 Ecosystem

Wi-Fi Comparison Overview

Wi-Fi 6 - Key Features and Benefits

Wi-Fi 6 - Key Applications

Wi-Fi 6 in Stadiums

Wi-Fi 6 and 5G Comparison Overview

2. Growth Environment

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Competitive Environment

3. Competitive Profiles of Leading Global Wi-Fi 6 Providers

Cisco Systems

Aruba Networks

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Extreme Networks

Juniper Networks

CommScope

4. Growth Opportunity Universe, Global Wi-Fi 6 Enterprise Market

Single Network Management Platform for Optimized Customer Experience, 2020

Open Application Program Interfaces (APIs) for Interoperability, 2020

Onboarding Wi-Fi for Seamless Connectivity, 2020

Cloud-based Platforms for Complete Portfolio in Addition to On-premise Solution, 2020

Wi-Fi 6 And 5G Operating Complementarily for Breadth Portfolio, 2020

