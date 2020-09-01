Global Wireless Technology Industry: Projected to Exhibit Explosive Growth Over 2020-2024 to Reach $5.52 Trillion in Revenues by 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G-powered Digital Economy Catalyzing the Global Wireless Technology Market, 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wireless technology market is well established and is witnessing a period of dynamic growth. This market is expected to expand its revenues from $1,431.3 billion in 2019 to $5,519.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 31%.

Wireless technology is used for enabling connectivity between different communication networks, within enterprises, or in residential buildings to reduce complexity between different cabling networks. There is a growing business need for the technology to improve operational efficiency, achieve quicker decision-making capability, and generate cost savings.

5G, which is one of the major drivers for this market is set to become a new catalyst in the digital economy, generating new growth avenues in the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and other business models. Smart manufacturing has led to a rise in connected machines and automated plant floors. Connected machines offer complete transparency and quicker identification of faults, helping manufacturers to become more productive and efficient in making operational decisions.

The global wireless technology market can be segmented on the basis of key end-user verticals (i.e., Enterprises and Service Providers), key technologies (i.e., Wi-Fi and cellular), and region (i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of World (RoW)).

IBM, Broadcom, Micro Focus, SmartBear Software, Cygnet Infotech are the top 5 participants in the Wi-Fi technology market offering a broad range of services to customers. Leading vendors in the cellular technology segment include AT&T, NTT DOCOMO (Nippon Telegraph & Telegraph), Softbank Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, Telstra, and Telefonica.

The key application segments for this market are automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, public safety, wearable devices, energy, and others. Leading participants in the wireless technology market comprise Verizon Communications, China Mobile Ltd, Softbank Group Corporation, and Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. These 4 companies together contributed an 8.6% share of the total market revenue.

APAC will account for the largest revenue share by region during the forecast period. The wireless technology market is growing at a high rate in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The primary factor leading to market growth in the region is the growing adoption of smartphones and other consumer electronic devices, along with the growth in smart city projects in countries like China and India. Significant upgrades in the network characteristics will lead to a rise in use cases across industries.

Faster speed, low latency, and higher bandwidth will allow for innovations and billions of new connected devices. Governmental support for R&D activities, the establishment of frameworks for spectrum, and improvements to the digital business environment will be the key factors driving technology implementation in the near future.

