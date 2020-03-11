Global Wireless Test Equipment Industry

NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wireless Test Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6%. Wireless Mobile Devices Test Equipment, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3 Billion by the year 2025, Wireless Mobile Devices Test Equipment will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$82.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$72.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Wireless Mobile Devices Test Equipment will reach a market size of US$154.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$625 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Anritsu Corp.

AWT Global, LLC

Cobham AvComm

Cobham Wireless

DEKRA Testing and Certification, S.A.U.

Hermon Laboratories TI Ltd.

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Rohde & Schwarz GMBH & Co. KG

Spirent Communications Plc

Teradyne Inc.

LitePoint Corp.

Viavi Solutions Inc.

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Mobile Communications Industry - A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Wireless Test Equipment - What It Means for Industry Participants

Wireless Test Equipment Market - Intrinsically Linked to Health

of Mobile Communications Sector

Manufacturers Pioneering Innovative Wireless Test Equipment,

Standards and Procedures

Select Test Equipment Take-offs to Address Current Challenges

Market Benefits from the Post Recession Recovery in Industry

Prospects

Outlook

Asia-Pacific Driven by Growing LTE Network

Global Competitor Market Shares

Wireless Test Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Emerging Trends within Wireless Test Equipment Market

Developments in Wireless IC Technology Drive Down ASPs

Complexities of Mobile Phones

Parallel Testing Solutions - Order of the Day

Consumer Mobile Devices - An Excellent Commercial Opportunity

Opportunity Indicators for Mobile Device Testing Equipment

New Network Deployments, Maintenance & Upgrades Drive Demand

for Wireless Test Equipment among Network Operators

Soaring Data Traffic Warrants Network Enhancements - Drives

Demand for Testing Equipment

Increased Strain on 3G Networks Brings 4G Networks into Spotlight

Transition to 4G Networks - Revolutionizing Mobile

Communications Landscape

Constant Upgrades Warrants Innovative Products & Technologies

Projected Rise in New LTE & LTE-Advanced Network Launches to

Boost Market in Short to Medium Term

Factors Driving Data Surge

'Mobile Internet' Spawns Incredible Data Usage

Growing Use of Internet-Ready Smart Devices

A Look at Increased Consumption of Following Bandwidth-Heavy

Applications

Entertainment Services

Enterprise Mobility

Cloud Computing Via Mobile Devices

Operator Demand for Efficient Infrastructure Equipment to Boost

Market for Test Equipment among Equipment Manufacturers

Growing Demand for Mobile Applications Bodes Well for Wireless

Test Equipment Market

Developing Markets - Hotspots for Growth

Technology Developments Augurs Well for the Market

Software - Vital for Test Plan Development

One-Box Wireless Test Equipment Gains Prominence

Emerging Wireless Standards & Need for Wider Bandwidth Drive

Demand for RF Signal Generators

Key Challenges for Wireless Test Equipment Vendors in the LTE

Market

Interoperability with Multiple Standards - A Major Challenge

Testing of LTE MIMO Devices - A Complex Process

Cost Factor - Key Challenge for Adoption of 5G Technology

Growing Industry Focus on Product & Service Quality Augurs Well

for Wireless Testing Equipment

Factors Driving Growth of Wireless Test Equipment Market

Impact of IoT

NFV Technology

Impact of 5G Technology

Mobile Data Offloading

Coverage and Capacity

Innovations Driving Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Wireless Test Equipment Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Wireless Test Equipment Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Wireless Test Equipment Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Wireless Mobile Devices Test Equipment (Category)

World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Wireless Mobile Devices Test Equipment (Category)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2009 to 2017

Table 6: Wireless Mobile Devices Test Equipment (Category)

Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Infrastructure Test Equipment (Category) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Infrastructure Test Equipment (Category) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to

2017

Table 9: Infrastructure Test Equipment (Category) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Drive Test Equipment (Category) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Drive Test Equipment (Category) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Drive Test Equipment (Category) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Wireless Test Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Wireless Test Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Category: 2018 to

2025

Table 14: Wireless Test Equipment Market in the United States

by Category: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 15: United States Wireless Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Wireless Test Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Category: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Canadian Wireless Test Equipment Historic Market

Review by Category in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 18: Wireless Test Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Category for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Wireless Test Equipment: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Category for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Wireless Test Equipment Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Category for the Period

2009-2017

Table 21: Japanese Wireless Test Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Wireless Test Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Category for the Period 2018-2025

Table 23: Wireless Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Category: 2009-2017

Table 24: Chinese Wireless Test Equipment Market by Category:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Wireless Test Equipment Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Wireless Test Equipment Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Wireless Test Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 27: European Wireless Test Equipment Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: European Wireless Test Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Category: 2018-2025

Table 29: Wireless Test Equipment Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Category: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 30: European Wireless Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 31: Wireless Test Equipment Market in France by Category:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 32: French Wireless Test Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Category: 2009-2017

Table 33: French Wireless Test Equipment Market Share Analysis

by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 34: Wireless Test Equipment Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Category

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: German Wireless Test Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Category: 2009-2017

Table 36: German Wireless Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 37: Italian Wireless Test Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Category for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Wireless Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Category: 2009-2017

Table 39: Italian Wireless Test Equipment Market by Category:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Wireless Test Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Category for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Wireless Test Equipment Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Category for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 42: United Kingdom Wireless Test Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Wireless Test Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Category: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Spanish Wireless Test Equipment Historic Market

Review by Category in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 45: Wireless Test Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Category for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Wireless Test Equipment Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Category: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Wireless Test Equipment Market in Russia by Category:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 48: Russian Wireless Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Wireless Test Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Category: 2018-2025

Table 50: Wireless Test Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Thousand by Category: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: Rest of Europe Wireless Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Wireless Test Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Wireless Test Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Wireless Test Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Wireless Test Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by

Category: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Wireless Test Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Category: 2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Wireless Test Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Wireless Test Equipment Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Category

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Australian Wireless Test Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Category: 2009-2017

Table 60: Australian Wireless Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 61: Indian Wireless Test Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Category: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Indian Wireless Test Equipment Historic Market Review

by Category in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 63: Wireless Test Equipment Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Category for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Wireless Test Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Category

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: South Korean Wireless Test Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Category: 2009-2017

Table 66: Wireless Test Equipment Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Wireless Test

Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Category for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Wireless Test Equipment Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Category for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wireless Test Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Wireless Test Equipment Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 71: Wireless Test Equipment Market in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Wireless Test Equipment Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 73: Latin American Wireless Test Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Category for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Wireless Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Category: 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Wireless Test Equipment Market by

Category: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Wireless Test Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Category: 2018-2025

Table 77: Wireless Test Equipment Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Category: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: Argentinean Wireless Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 79: Wireless Test Equipment Market in Brazil by Category:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 80: Brazilian Wireless Test Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Category: 2009-2017

Table 81: Brazilian Wireless Test Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 82: Wireless Test Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Category

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Mexican Wireless Test Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Category: 2009-2017

Table 84: Mexican Wireless Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Wireless Test Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Category: 2018 to

2025

Table 86: Wireless Test Equipment Market in Rest of Latin

America by Category: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 87: Rest of Latin America Wireless Test Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Wireless Test Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 89: Wireless Test Equipment Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 90: The Middle East Wireless Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: The Middle East Wireless Test Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Category: 2018 to

2025

Table 92: The Middle East Wireless Test Equipment Historic

Market by Category in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 93: Wireless Test Equipment Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Category for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Market for Wireless Test Equipment: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Category for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Wireless Test Equipment Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Category for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Iranian Wireless Test Equipment Market Share Analysis

by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Wireless Test Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Category: 2018-2025

Table 98: Wireless Test Equipment Market in Israel in US$

Thousand by Category: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Israeli Wireless Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Wireless Test Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Category for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Wireless Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Category: 2009-2017

Table 102: Saudi Arabian Wireless Test Equipment Market by

Category: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Wireless Test Equipment Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Category for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: United Arab Emirates Wireless Test Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Category: 2009-2017

Table 105: Wireless Test Equipment Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Wireless Test Equipment Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Category for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Rest of Middle East Wireless Test Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Category: 2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Middle East Wireless Test Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 109: African Wireless Test Equipment Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Category: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Wireless Test Equipment Market in Africa by

Category: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 111: African Wireless Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 58

