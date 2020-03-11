|
11.03.2020 17:20:00
Global Wireless Test Equipment Industry
NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wireless Test Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6%. Wireless Mobile Devices Test Equipment, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3 Billion by the year 2025, Wireless Mobile Devices Test Equipment will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$82.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$72.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Wireless Mobile Devices Test Equipment will reach a market size of US$154.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$625 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Anritsu Corp.
- AWT Global, LLC
- Cobham AvComm
- Cobham Wireless
- DEKRA Testing and Certification, S.A.U.
- Hermon Laboratories TI Ltd.
- Keysight Technologies Inc.
- Rohde & Schwarz GMBH & Co. KG
- Spirent Communications Plc
- Teradyne Inc.
- LitePoint Corp.
- Viavi Solutions Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Mobile Communications Industry - A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Wireless Test Equipment - What It Means for Industry Participants
Wireless Test Equipment Market - Intrinsically Linked to Health
of Mobile Communications Sector
Manufacturers Pioneering Innovative Wireless Test Equipment,
Standards and Procedures
Select Test Equipment Take-offs to Address Current Challenges
Market Benefits from the Post Recession Recovery in Industry
Prospects
Outlook
Asia-Pacific Driven by Growing LTE Network
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wireless Test Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Anritsu Corporation (Japan)
AWT Global, LLC (USA)
Cobham AvComm (UK)
Cobham Wireless (UK)
DEKRA Testing and Certification, S.A.U. (Spain)
Hermon Laboratories TI Ltd.
Keysight Technologies Inc. (USA)
Rohde & Schwarz GMBH & Co. KG (Germany)
Spirent Communications Plc (UK)
Teradyne, Inc. (USA)
LitePoint Corporation (USA)
Viavi Solutions Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Emerging Trends within Wireless Test Equipment Market
Developments in Wireless IC Technology Drive Down ASPs
Complexities of Mobile Phones
Parallel Testing Solutions - Order of the Day
Consumer Mobile Devices - An Excellent Commercial Opportunity
Opportunity Indicators for Mobile Device Testing Equipment
New Network Deployments, Maintenance & Upgrades Drive Demand
for Wireless Test Equipment among Network Operators
Soaring Data Traffic Warrants Network Enhancements - Drives
Demand for Testing Equipment
Increased Strain on 3G Networks Brings 4G Networks into Spotlight
Transition to 4G Networks - Revolutionizing Mobile
Communications Landscape
Constant Upgrades Warrants Innovative Products & Technologies
Projected Rise in New LTE & LTE-Advanced Network Launches to
Boost Market in Short to Medium Term
Factors Driving Data Surge
'Mobile Internet' Spawns Incredible Data Usage
Growing Use of Internet-Ready Smart Devices
A Look at Increased Consumption of Following Bandwidth-Heavy
Applications
Entertainment Services
Enterprise Mobility
Cloud Computing Via Mobile Devices
Operator Demand for Efficient Infrastructure Equipment to Boost
Market for Test Equipment among Equipment Manufacturers
Growing Demand for Mobile Applications Bodes Well for Wireless
Test Equipment Market
Developing Markets - Hotspots for Growth
Technology Developments Augurs Well for the Market
Software - Vital for Test Plan Development
One-Box Wireless Test Equipment Gains Prominence
Emerging Wireless Standards & Need for Wider Bandwidth Drive
Demand for RF Signal Generators
Key Challenges for Wireless Test Equipment Vendors in the LTE
Market
Interoperability with Multiple Standards - A Major Challenge
Testing of LTE MIMO Devices - A Complex Process
Cost Factor - Key Challenge for Adoption of 5G Technology
Growing Industry Focus on Product & Service Quality Augurs Well
for Wireless Testing Equipment
Factors Driving Growth of Wireless Test Equipment Market
Impact of IoT
NFV Technology
Impact of 5G Technology
Mobile Data Offloading
Coverage and Capacity
Innovations Driving Market Growth
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 58
