20.07.2021 14:45:00
Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Market 2021-2027 - Rising Concerns Over Toxicity Push Global Demand for Eco-Friendly Wood Preservative Chemicals
DUBLIN, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wood Preservative Chemicals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wood Preservative Chemicals estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the period 2020-2027.
Water-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Formulations segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $472.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR
The Wood Preservative Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$472.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$355.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Wood Preservative Chemicals to Take a Hit as the Construction Industry Reels Under the Pandemic
- Wood Preservative Chemicals: An Introduction
- Types of Wood Preservative Chemicals
- Select End-Use Applications
- Rising Use of Wood and Wood-based Products Spurs Demand for Wood Preservative Chemicals
- Developed Nations Lead, Developing Regions to Drive Future Growth
- Waterborne Formulations: The Preferred Type of Wood Preservative Chemical
- Sustained Demand for Myriad End-Use Applications Supports Market Growth
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 62 Featured)
- BASF Wolman GmbH
- Borax, Inc.
- Janssen PMP
- KMG Chemicals, Inc.
- Kop-Coat, Inc.
- Koppers, Inc.
- Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG
- LANXESS AG
- Lonza Group Ltd
- RUTGERS Organics GmbH
- Viance LLC
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Concerns over Toxicity Push Global Demand for Eco-Friendly Wood Preservative Chemicals
- Nanotechnology Gains Significance in Wood Preservation and Protection
- High Demand for Wooden Furniture Sustains Demand for Preservative Chemicals
- Expanding Wood Flooring Market Spells Growth for Wood Preservatives
- Wooden Railroad Crossties Drive the Need for Wood Preservatives
- Wood Composites to Drive Demand
- FRT Wood Benefits from Rise in Mid-Rise Constructions
- Quest for Viable Alternatives Continues
- Emergence of Boron-Based Systems
- Micronized Copper Wood Treatments
- Biocides: Steady Demand from Wood Preservatives Market
- Renovation & Remodeling Open Opportunities for Wood Preservative Chemicals
- Demand for Interior Wood Applications to Outshine Exterior Applications
- Rapid Urbanization and Ensuing Demand for Wood & Wood Products Drive Prospects for Wood Preservative Chemicals Market
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population Worldwide Spurs Market Growth
- Environmental & Regulatory Issues
- EPA Prohibits Domestic Use of ACC-Treated Wood
- Pressure Treated Wood - Key Concerns
- Impact of CCA on the Environment
- Environmental Concerns Over ACZA Treated Wood
- Use of Creosote and Risks Associated
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Overview
- New Formulations to Spur Demand
- Revision of AWPA Standards Benefits Demand for Wood Preservatives
- Slower Growth in Railway Industry Affects Preservatives Demand
- Water Borne Preservatives: The Dominance Continues
- Construction Industry Dynamics Influence Wood Preservative Chemicals Market
- United States Construction Spending Growth: July 2019-May 2020
- Home Repair and Improvement Spending Levels Influence Demand for Wood Products and Preservative Chemicals
- Wood Decking Sustains Competition from Alternatives
- Borates Find Use in House Frames
- Utility Pole Treatment: A Major Application for Wood Preservatives
- Pentachlorophenol to Face a Phase Out
- Concerns Associated with Preservative-Treated Wooden Utility Poles
- Crossties: A Major End-Use Market
- Demand on Rise for Dual-Treated Wood Crossties in Railroads
- Emerging Need for New Application Markets
- EPA Bans Domestic Use of ACC-Treated Wood
- CCA Alternatives: Rise of Copper-Based Wood Preservatives
- Organics Preservatives Gain Momentum
- Increasing Use of Non-Wood Materials Restrains Market Growth
- Market Analytics
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
- Rising Demand for Outdoor Wooden Furniture: Potential for Wood Preservation Market
- Focus Grows on New Technologies
- Challenges Facing Wood Preservatives Market
- Construction Industry Trends and Demand for Wood Preservatives
EUROPE
- Market Analytics
- Market Overview
- Product Trends
- Waterborne Vs Solvent-based Preservatives
- EU Imposes Tighter Restrictions on Creosote Use
- Creosote Use in Wooden Sleepers: Affected by Restrictions on Creosote
- Chromium-based Preservatives: Under the Scanner
- Construction and Growth Prospects for Wood Preservative Chemicals Market
- European Decking Market: An Insight
- European Fencing Market: An Overview
- Europe Transitions from Wood Preservation to Wood Protection
- Timber Preservation Standards in Europe
- Regulatory Environment
- Biocidal Products Regulations (BPR)
- Biocidal Products Directive (BPD)
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
- Wood Preservation in Nordic Region: An Overview
- Commonly Used Wood Preservation Chemicals
- Emerging Wood Preservation Technologies and Chemicals
- Sweden: A Major Market for Wood Preservation
- Market Analytics
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
- Construction Industry Trends Impact Demand
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 62
