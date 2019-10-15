Global Woodworking Machinery Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodworking Machinery market worldwide is projected to grow by US$961.6 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 3.1%. Furniture, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.9 Billion by the year 2025, Furniture will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$36 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$28.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Furniture will reach a market size of US$167.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$260.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Biesse SpA; Dürr AG; IMA Schelling Group GmbH; Michael Weinig AG; SCM Group S.p.A.







Table 1: Woodworking Machinery Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Woodworking Machinery Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Woodworking Machinery Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Furniture (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Furniture (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Furniture (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Construction (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Construction (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Construction (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 11: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Other Applications (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Woodworking Machinery Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Table 13: United States Woodworking Machinery Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Woodworking Machinery Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 15: Woodworking Machinery Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Woodworking Machinery Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Woodworking Machinery Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 18: Canadian Woodworking Machinery Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Woodworking Machinery in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 20: Japanese Woodworking Machinery Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 21: Woodworking Machinery Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Demand for Woodworking Machinery in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Woodworking Machinery Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 24: Chinese Woodworking Machinery Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Woodworking Machinery Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 25: European Woodworking Machinery Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Woodworking Machinery Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 27: European Woodworking Machinery Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: European Woodworking Machinery Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 29: Woodworking Machinery Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 30: European Woodworking Machinery Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 31: Woodworking Machinery Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 32: French Woodworking Machinery Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 33: French Woodworking Machinery Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 34: Woodworking Machinery Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 35: German Woodworking Machinery Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 36: Woodworking Machinery Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 37: Italian Demand for Woodworking Machinery in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Woodworking Machinery Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: Italian Woodworking Machinery Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Woodworking Machinery in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 41: United Kingdom Woodworking Machinery Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Woodworking Machinery Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Woodworking Machinery Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Woodworking Machinery Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 45: Spanish Woodworking Machinery Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Woodworking Machinery Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Woodworking Machinery Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 48: Woodworking Machinery Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Woodworking Machinery Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 50: Woodworking Machinery Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Rest of Europe Woodworking Machinery Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Woodworking Machinery Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Woodworking Machinery Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Woodworking Machinery Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Woodworking Machinery Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Woodworking Machinery Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Woodworking Machinery Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Woodworking Machinery Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Australian Woodworking Machinery Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: Woodworking Machinery Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 61: Indian Woodworking Machinery Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Woodworking Machinery Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 63: Indian Woodworking Machinery Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Woodworking Machinery Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: South Korean Woodworking Machinery Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Woodworking Machinery Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Woodworking Machinery in US$ Million by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Woodworking Machinery Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Woodworking Machinery Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Woodworking Machinery Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 71: Woodworking Machinery Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Woodworking Machinery Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 73: Latin American Demand for Woodworking Machinery in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Woodworking Machinery Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Woodworking Machinery Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Woodworking Machinery Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 77: Woodworking Machinery Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Argentinean Woodworking Machinery Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 79: Woodworking Machinery Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 80: Brazilian Woodworking Machinery Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Brazilian Woodworking Machinery Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

MEXICO

Table 82: Woodworking Machinery Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Mexican Woodworking Machinery Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Woodworking Machinery Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Woodworking Machinery Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Woodworking Machinery Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 87: Woodworking Machinery Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Woodworking Machinery Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 89: Woodworking Machinery Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: The Middle East Woodworking Machinery Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: The Middle East Woodworking Machinery Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 92: Woodworking Machinery Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 93: The Middle East Woodworking Machinery Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Woodworking Machinery in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 95: Iranian Woodworking Machinery Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 96: Woodworking Machinery Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Woodworking Machinery Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 98: Woodworking Machinery Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Israeli Woodworking Machinery Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Demand for Woodworking Machinery in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Woodworking Machinery Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 102: Saudi Arabian Woodworking Machinery Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Woodworking Machinery Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: United Arab Emirates Woodworking Machinery Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 105: Woodworking Machinery Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Woodworking Machinery Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Rest of Middle East Woodworking Machinery Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Woodworking Machinery Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 109: African Woodworking Machinery Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Woodworking Machinery Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 111: Woodworking Machinery Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



BIESSE S.P.A.

DüRR AG

SCM GROUP S.P.A.

ANDRITZ AG

GALA GAR SL

HITACHI KOKI CO.

JJI KAE ENTERPRISE

MAKITA CORPORATION

MAKOR SRL

METABOWERKE GMBH

MINDA INDUSTRIEANLAGEN GMBH

ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

SORMA GROUP

VOLLMER WERKE MASCHINENFABRIK GMBH



