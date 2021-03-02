Global X by Mirae Asset recognized at the FSA Fund Awards Hong Kong 2021 for cutting-edge ETF innovation

HONG KONG, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited ("Mirae Asset") is delighted to announce that it has become the inaugural recipient of the House Award for Excellence in Innovation at the Fund Selector Asia (FSA) Fund Awards Hong Kong 2021. The accolade reflects the prowess of Mirae Asset's 'Global X' platform, the ETFs, research and insights of which are at the cutting edge of thematic investing.

Global X thematic growth ETFs target companies potentially poised to benefit from structural shifts in disruptive technology, people and demographics, as well as physical environment. Reflecting great capacity for originality and competitiveness, the award is a recognition of the ground Mirae Asset has broken over the past year with the rollout of a number of China-focused thematic ETFs under the Global X brand.

Mr. JH Rhee, Chief Executive Officer of Mirae Asset Global Investments (HK) Ltd., said, "The award is a testament to the strength of Global X by Mirae Asset's brand and the creativity of its thematic ETFs. Innovation in investment is in our DNA and translates into great products that are very well received by investors and capture and offer efficient access to the mega trends driving Asia Pacific's growth story. Despite the disruption of the past year, we have continued to innovate and expand the reach of our ETF products in the market, thanks to a concerted effort across our team from product design, research and stock selection to business development."

In January 2020, the firm launched the 'Global X China Consumer Brand ETF', 'Global X China Electric Vehicle ETF' and 'Global X China Clean Energy ETF', and then later followed with the 'Global X China Robotics & AI ETF' and 'Global X China Semiconductor ETF' in August 2020. As China continues to push the boundaries of technological innovation and seeks to put green solutions at the heart of its economic agenda, the funds give investors direct and unique exposure to specific themes that fall under these initiatives, which will enjoy robust and exciting long-term growth and development in China in the coming years. Indeed, the 'Global X China Clean Energy ETF' became Hong Kong first listed green/ESG-focused ETF.

The ETFs rolled out in January were the first listed products launched under Hong Kong's new open-ended fund companies (OFC) regime, which enable investment funds to be established in corporate form in Hong Kong, in addition to the current unit trust form.

The FSA Fund Awards is a well-recognized annual industry event that was established in 2015 to distinguish top performing fund houses based on independent, data-driven criteria. The methodology uses historical and forward-looking screens – both quantitative and qualitative – to select the winners. This year's edition was the first time it featured six new 'House Awards' to celebrate excellence across the markets of Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand.

About Mirae Asset Global Investments Group

Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited ("Mirae Asset") is an asset management organization with over US$194 billion in assets under management as of December 2020. The organization provides a diverse range of investment products including mutual funds, exchange traded funds ("ETFs") and alternatives. Operating out of 15 offices in 12 countries and over 40 countries with clients, Mirae Asset has a global team of more than 1,000 employees, including over 200 investment professionals.

Mirae Asset's global ETF platform features a line-up of more than 395 ETFs across 11 countries that offer investors high quality and cost-efficient exposure to newly emerging investment themes and disruptive technologies in the global markets. Mirae Asset's ETFs have combined assets under management of US$60 billion as of December 2020 and are listed in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Columbia, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, United Kingdom and the United States.

