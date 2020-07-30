Global X China Biotech ETF and Global X China Cloud Computing ETF Named the Most Innovative ETFs in Hong Kong by The Asset

HONG KONG, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited ("Mirae Asset") is delighted that two of its Hong Kong-listed exchange-traded funds (ETF), the Global X China Biotech ETF (2820.HK) and Global X China Cloud Computing ETF (2826.HK), have been recognized as the Most Innovative ETFs in the Hong Kong category at The Asset Triple A Sustainable Investing Awards for Institutional Investor, ETF, and Asset Servicing Providers 2020.

The awards recognize outstanding achievements and innovations in ETFs, and are widely considered as the Asian ETF industry's seal of excellence. Celebrating their first anniversary since being listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in July last year, the Global X China Biotech ETF and Global X Cloud Computing ETF provide investors in Hong Kong the opportunity to get exposure to two of China's most exciting investment themes through ETFs for the first time. Both ETFs have performed strongly with cumulative since inception performance of 93.30%* for the Global X China Biotech ETF and 97.47%* for the Global X China Cloud Computing ETF and have secured AUM of US$264.36 million* for the Global X China Biotech ETF and US$186.86 million* for the Global X China Cloud Computing ETF.

Jung Ho RHEE, Chief Executive Officer of Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited, commented, "Mirae Asset is delighted to receive these awards. We believe that they reaffirm our position as a world-leading ETF innovator and recognize the success of the 'Global X by Mirae Asset' brand, which aims to provide investors with flexible, cost-effective and diverse exposure to the most dynamic and exciting themes occurring in China and globally. Receiving these honors adds to our conviction about the benefits of thematic investments and will drive us to launch further innovative products that capture emerging trends and offer long term investment opportunities to investors."

Having been named as a key sector for development amid favorable changes in China's regulatory environment, Global X China Biotech ETF seeks to capture the vast opportunities presented by Chinese biotechnology companies, which are being bolstered by the 'Made in China 2025' industrial strategy. With aging populations and citizens are more aware of healthier lifestyle, biotech in China is ripe for development, giving investors in this fund an opportunity to ride the coattails of megatrends that are driving the sector.

Global X China Cloud Computing ETF meanwhile looks to ride the fast-growing wave of China's nascent cloud computing market. The COVID-19 outbreak at the beginning of this year has no doubt accelerated the digital transformation as people were forced to work from home and switched to remote office as well as online shopping and entertainment, boosting huge demand for cloud services. With the Chinese government identifying cloud technology as a strategic priority for development, the ETF looks to give investors exposure to the significant promotion and subsidization of the cloud technology sector.

The innovation and success of these funds follows the launch of the 'Global X by Mirae Asset' ETF series, which was the result of Mirae Asset's acquisition of Global X in 2018. In addition to the aforementioned ETFs, the brand also launched the Global X China Consumer Brand ETF, Global X China Electric Vehicle ETF and Global X China Clean Energy ETF in January 2020 in Hong Kong, which provide investors exposure to these high-growth themes for long term investment. The combined AUM of the 5 China thematic ETF range is nearly US$800 million*. Mirae Asset currently manages 14 ETFs and products (including leveraged and inverse products (L&Is)) under the 'Global X by Mirae Asset' brand.

* All figures are as of 28 July 2020, unless specified.

About Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited

Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited ("Mirae Asset") is an asset management organization with over $146 billion in assets under management as of December 2019. The organization provides a diverse range of investment products including mutual funds, exchange traded funds ("ETFs") and alternatives. Operating out of 15 offices worldwide, Mirae Asset has a global team of more than 830 employees, including 180 investment professionals.

Mirae Asset's global ETF platform features a line-up of more than 360 ETFs that offer investors high quality and cost-efficient exposure to newly emerging investment themes and disruptive technologies in the global markets. Mirae Asset's ETFs have combined assets under management of USD39 billion as of December 2019) and are listed in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Columbia, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea and the United States.

Disclaimer

This document contains the opinions of Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited ("MAGIHK") and is intended for your use only.

It is not a solicitation, offer or recommendation to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument and shall not constitute any form of regulated financial advice, legal, tax or other regulated service. Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. MAGIHK makes no representation as to their accuracy or completeness and therefore do not accept any liability for a loss arising from the use of this document.

All Investments contain risks. Forecasts, past information and estimates have certain inherent limitations. Statements concerning financial market trends or portfolio strategies are based on current market conditions, which will fluctuate. There is no guarantee that these opinions are suitable for all investors and each investor should evaluate their ability to invest for the long term, especially during periods of downturn in the market. Outlook and strategies are subject to change without notice.

Past performance is not a guarantee or a reliable indicator of future results. Before making any investment decision, investors should read the applicable fund prospectus for details and the risk factors. Investors should ensure they fully understand the risks associated with the applicable investment and should also consider their own investment objective and risk tolerance level. Investors are advised to seek independent professional advice if in doubt.

Hong Kong, including Asia ex Japan

This document is issued by MAGIHK (Licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission for Types 1, 4 and 9 regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance). This document has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission or the applicable regulator in the jurisdiction which this article is posted and no part of this publication may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission of MAGI HK.

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited