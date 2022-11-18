Global X ETFs Announces Eight ETF Reverse Stock Splits

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange traded funds (ETFs), today announced a reverse split of the following eight funds:

Fund Split Ratio Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) 1:3 Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) 1:3 Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) 1:3 Global X Education ETF (EDUT) 1:3 Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (CHIR) 1:3 Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF (EWEB) 1:3 Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) 1:4 Global X Blockchain ETF (BKCH) 1:4

Effective after market close on December 19, 2022, the funds listed above will effect a reverse stock split at the above ratios. The reverse stock split will increase the price per share of the Fund with a proportionate decrease in the number of shares outstanding. For example, every three pre-split shares will result in receipt of one post-split share, which will be priced three times higher than the net asset value (NAV) of a pre-split share.

Illustration of Reverse Split

The following table shows the effect of a hypothetical 1:3 reverse split:

Period Number of Shares

Owned Hypothetical

NAV Value of Shares Pre-Split 300 $10 $3,000 Post-Split 100 $30 $3,000

The following table shows the effect of a hypothetical 1:4 reverse split:

Period Number of Shares

Owned Hypothetical

NAV Value of Shares Pre-Split 400 $10 $4,000 Post-Split 100 $40 $4,000

Fractional Shares

As a result of the reverse stock split, a shareholder of the Fund's shares could potentially hold fractional shares. In this case, the Fund will redeem the cash value (at NAV) of any fractional shares resulting from the reverse split. Receipt of cash in lieu of fractional shares may result in a taxable event to shareholders, and each shareholder should consult with the shareholder's own tax advisers with respect to the appropriate treatment of the receipt of such cash payment.

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features over 90 ETF strategies and approximately $38 billion in assets under management.i While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $545 billion in assets under management worldwide.ii Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with over $80bn in assets under management.iii

Important Information:

This information is not intended to be individual or personalized investment or tax advice and should not be used for trading purposes. Please consult a financial advisor or tax professional for more information regarding your investment and/or tax situation.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's summary or full prospectuses, which are available at globalxetfs.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to Global X Funds. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC or Mirae Asset Global Investments.

