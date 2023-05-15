Global X ETFs Completes Conversion of Two Mutual Funds to Actively Managed Emerging Market ETFs

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), has announced the completion of the conversion of two actively managed mutual funds (the "Predecessor Funds"), previously advised by Mirae Asset Global Investments (USA) LLC , an affiliate, into two actively managed ETFs. The Global X Emerging Markets Great Consumer ETF (EMC) and the Global X Emerging Markets ETF (EMM), which had an effective conversion date of May 12, are the latest additions to Global X ETF's emerging markets suite.

ETF Name Ticker Predecessor Mutual Fund Name Benchmark New Expense Ratio Global X Emerging Markets Great Consumer ETF EMC Mirae Asset Emerging Markets Great Consumer Fund MSCI Emerging Markets Index 0.75 % Global X Emerging Markets ETF EMM Mirae Asset Emerging Markets Fund MSCI Emerging Markets Index 0.75 %

Emerging market economies across the world are rapidly shifting from asset-heavy, relatively low-return business models toward innovative and more profitable sectors including healthcare, technology, and education. While these markets have significant growth potential, some investors have avoided the space due to concerns over volatility. As part of a diversified portfolio, however, emerging markets exposure has the potential to achieve high levels of growth over the long-term. By converting these two mutual funds into ETFs with shareholder approval, Global X offers investors the chance to gain exposure to emerging markets while enjoying the benefits of an ETF structure, including greater levels of liquidity and transparency, lower [investment] minimums, and potential tax efficiencies. The Global X Emerging Markets Great Consumer ETF and the Global X Emerging Markets ETF are managed by the same portfolio management team as the Predecessor Funds and follow substantially similar investment strategies.

"The very first fund launched by Global X nearly 15 years ago was an emerging markets ETF, underscoring the firm's long-standing roots in the emerging markets space," said Luis Berruga, CEO of Global X ETFs. "Global X's legacy and expertise in emerging markets dovetails with Mirae Asset's extensive global network, given their global footprint of 12,000 employees and offices in over 50 countries. I am thrilled that we are combining our efforts to provide investors with high-quality, active exposure to emerging markets through the ETF wrapper."

"A number of long-term tailwinds look set to bolster the case for active emerging markets exposure, which require a very different investment approach than developed markets do," said Malcolm Dorson, senior portfolio manager at Global X. "I am pleased that we are now offering investors access to the same teams and investment processes that make these two funds succeed, now through a transparent and cost-efficient ETF structure."

Global X Emerging Markets Great Consumer ETF (EMC):

EMC is advised by Global X Management Company LLC and sub-advised by Mirae Assset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited. Malcolm Dorson, Joohee An and Sol Ahn are the fund's portfolio managers. The strategy aims to capture a structural shift across developing markets, as GDP profiles move away from exports and towards domestic consumption-driven growth.

Global X Emerging Markets ETF (EMM):

EMM is advised by Global X Management Company LLC and sub-advised by Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited. Malcolm Dorson, Rahul Chadha and Phil Lee are the fund's portfolio managers. This is a well-rounded, core strategy focused on bottom-up fundamental equity analysis. This is a broad market fund that takes a tactical and opportunistic approach to investing in a broad range of sectors and emerging markets that have the potential to achieve high levels of growth over the long-term, with a focus on quality across sectors and regions.

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features more than 100 ETF strategies and over $38 billion in assets under management.i While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income, and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $480 billion in assets under management worldwide.ii Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the U.S., Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with over $80 billion in assets under management.iii

Important Information

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. International investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles or from social, economic or political instability in other nations. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume.

EMC and EMM are actively managed, which could increase their transaction costs (thereby lowering the funds' performance) and could increase the amount of taxes investors owe by generating short-term gains, which may be taxed at a higher rate. EMC and EMM may invest in securities denominated in foreign currencies. Because the Fund's NAV is determined in U.S. dollars, the EMC and EMM's NAV could decline if currencies of the underlying securities depreciate against the U.S. dollar or if there are delays or limits on repatriation of such currencies. Currency exchange rates can be very volatile and can change quickly and unpredictably.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Carefully consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the funds' full or summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at globalxetfs.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to Global X Funds. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC or Mirae Asset Global Investments. Global X Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by MSCI, nor does MSCI make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Global X Funds. Neither SIDCO, Global X nor Mirae Asset Global Investments are affiliated with MSCI.





