|
13.12.2023 10:53:00
Global Youth Tour of Hebei丨A journey to vibrant industrial city -- Tangshan
SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from Great Wall New Media:
Tangshan, an industrial city situated in the east of Hebei Province, not only carries rich historical and cultural heritages, but also is a modern metropolis full of vitality. Recently, two iHebei Overseas Communication Officers from Indonesia completed an amazing tour in Tangshan, where they enjoyed its beautiful scenery, tried local cuisine, learned its history of industrial development. What does the city impress them? Let's check it together!
Supervising Producer: Wang Yuelu
Chief Producer: Li Yao
Producers: Yang Jianmin, Zhang Guangming
Choreographer-directors: Li Wenpei, Song Lifang
Cinematographers: Zhao Boxuan, Zhang Rongpeng
Editors: Wang Shouyi, Kang Ning
Script Translators: Song Lifang, Mi Wenting(Intern)
Text proofreaders: Zheng Bai, Li Shi (Intern)
Guiding Unit: Publicity Department of the CPC Hebei Provincial Committee
Special Thanks to: Publicity Department of CPC Committee of Tangshan City
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-youth-tour-of-hebeia-journey-to-vibrant-industrial-city----tangshan-302013865.html
SOURCE Great Wall New Media
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Börsen in Fernost schließen überwiegend freundlich
Der heimische Markt legte einen freundlichen Handelstag hin. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierte seitwärts. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche fester. In Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend nach oben.