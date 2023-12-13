13.12.2023 10:53:00

Global Youth Tour of Hebei丨A journey to vibrant industrial city -- Tangshan

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from Great Wall New Media: 

Tangshan, an industrial city situated in the east of Hebei Province, not only carries rich historical and cultural heritages, but also is a modern metropolis full of vitality. Recently, two iHebei Overseas Communication Officers from Indonesia completed an amazing tour in Tangshan, where they enjoyed its beautiful scenery, tried local cuisine, learned its history of industrial development. What does the city impress them?  Let's check it together!

Supervising Producer: Wang Yuelu

Chief Producer: Li Yao

Producers: Yang Jianmin, Zhang Guangming

Choreographer-directors: Li Wenpei, Song Lifang

Cinematographers: Zhao Boxuan, Zhang Rongpeng

Editors: Wang Shouyi, Kang Ning

Script Translators: Song Lifang, Mi Wenting(Intern)

Text proofreaders: Zheng Bai, Li Shi (Intern)

Guiding Unit: Publicity Department of the CPC Hebei Provincial Committee

Special Thanks to: Publicity Department of CPC Committee of Tangshan City

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-youth-tour-of-hebeia-journey-to-vibrant-industrial-city----tangshan-302013865.html

SOURCE Great Wall New Media

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Börsen in Fernost schließen überwiegend freundlich
Der heimische Markt legte einen freundlichen Handelstag hin. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierte seitwärts. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche fester. In Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend nach oben.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen