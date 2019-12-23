Global4PL Receives U.S. Federal Government GSA Certification

MILPITAS, Calif., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global4PL, a leading supply chain solutions provider specializing in enabling companies' international growth, announced today that it has been certified by the General Services Administration (GSA) to be included on its Multiple Award Schedule program for the next four years. Under the certification, federal, state, and local government agencies that have access to the GSA Schedule Contract program can contract directly with Global4PL for supply chain, transportation, and supply chain IT services. Global4PL's products are listed on GSA Schedule 70 (contract number 47QRAA20D002B) for general purpose commercial information technology equipment, software, and services.

The GSA schedule is one of the most widely accepted government contract vehicles available to agency procurement officers. GSA certification is a process that requires potential vendors for government contracts to be recognized as credible and established.

"With GSA certification, Global4PL is better positioned to provide government agencies with award-winning services like we have done in Iraq, Afghanistan, Qatar, and many other countries. We will now be able to do off these services as a direct vendor rather than a sub-contractor," said Global4PL president and CEO Sergio Retamal. "With coverage in over 168 countries, optimization of supply chain delivery model, and lower total supply chain costs, Global4PL has helped deliver IT equipment globally to US military bases, as well as hundreds of companies, to help them grow internationally and maintain operational readiness".

Global4PL takes care of all your global needs with full compliance and our award-winning team. We have the right mix of expertise to deliver trade compliance, customs brokerage, Importer of Record (IOR), Exporter of Record (EOR), transportation, and a full suite of supply chain services.

In acknowledgement of these established capabilities, Global4PL was awarded with the President's "E" Award for Export Service at a ceremony in Washington, D.C.." Global4PL is licensed by the TSA, CBP, C-TPAT, and now GSA.

About GSA: The mission of the U.S. General Services Administration is to deliver value and savings in real estate, acquisition, technology, and other mission-support services across government. One of its four strategic objectives is to improve the way federal agencies buy, build, and use technology. To learn more about GSA visit gsa.gov or join the conversation on social media at @USGSA.

About Global4PL: Silicon Valley Venture Capital Corp. DBA Global4PL is logistics and global trade company, providing IOR-EOR Services in 168 countries, supply chain, and transportation services that delivers maximum long-term value and strategic advantage. For more information, please visit https://www.global-4pl.com

SOURCE Global4PL