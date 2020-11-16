Globalance launches Globalance World - a digital, interactive globe for sustainable investments

ZURICH, Nov. 16, 2020/PRNewswire/ -- Globalance Bank, pioneer in sustainable investing is launching Globalance World, a world first in the form of a digital and interactive globe for sustainable investments. At www.globalanceworld.com, investors and other finance enthusiasts have free access to analyze and assess the future orientation and sustainability of currently over 6,000 listed companies and selected stock indices with regard to ESG, climate change and megatrends.

The groundbreaking digital platform Globalance World builds on the Globalance Footprint® introduced in 2012, adding an interactive dimension: users can discover the climate path their investments follow, the megatrends their assets are invested in, and in which countries their investments have a positive or negative footprint. The platform provides a new perspective and interactive presentation of daily updated data from thousands of companies linked to relevant news and summary explanations. Users can evaluate stocks, portfolios and indices based on criteria such as CO2 emissions, global warming compared to the climate target of a 2 degrees Celsius increase in temperature, current megatrends and other future-oriented parameters. For example, the global warming potential of the S&P 500 is 3.3 degrees and the Shanghai Index is 4.3 degrees. The evaluations are based on raw data and analyses from recognized data suppliers such as Carbon Delta, MSCI, Morningstar or Factset, which Globalance specialists combine and supplement with their own methodology developed over eighteen months of intensive work.

