GlobalCOAL to list Fastmarkets' coking coal index as option for index-linked screen trading

LONDON, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Commodities Holdings Ltd's (GCHL) globalCOAL, the leading online physical trading platform for thermal and metallurgical coal, will list Fastmarkets' Free On Board Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal Premium Hard Coking Coal (FOB DBCT PHCC) index on the globalCOAL trading platform as an option for index-linked trades. Fastmarkets, the industry-leading price reporting agency (PRA) and information provider for global commodities provide price data, news, analytics and events for the agriculture, forest products, metals and mining, and new generation energy markets. Fastmarkets specializes in providing pricing data and strategic insights for its customers in complex, volatile, often opaque markets.

Fastmarkets' FOB DBCT PHCC index is a key benchmark index for metallurgical coal prices, and its listing on globalCOAL will provide market participants with a transparent and reliable pricing reference for spot and term trades. The collaboration also marks the start of a closer working relationship between globalCOAL and Fastmarkets, with the two companies planning to explore other areas of co-operation in the future.

Martin Abbott, CEO of GCHL commented: "With the ever-increasing dependency on robust risk management tools, index-linked trades are becoming more popular on our trading screens. We are delighted to support the market's requirement for choice by offering optionality on our screen to index-link trades to Fastmarkets' coking coal index."

"We are pleased to partner with globalCOAL on their platform," Andrew Wells, global steel and ferro-alloys editor of Fastmarkets, said. "The globalCOAL platform is a leading online trading platform for physical coal, and its reach and functionality will help to further the adoption of the Fastmarkets FOB DBCT PHCC index as a benchmark index. We look forward to working closely with globalCOAL in the future to support the development of the coal market."

ABOUT FASTMARKETS

Fastmarkets is the industry-leading price reporting agency (PRA) and information provider for global commodities, providing price data, news, analytics and events for the agriculture, forest products, metals and mining, and new generation energy markets. Fastmarkets' data is critical for customers seeking to understand and predict dynamic, sometimes opaque markets, enabling trading and risk management. Fastmarkets is a global business with a 130-year history built on trust and deep market knowledge. It has more than 500 employees spread across global locations in the UK, US, China, Singapore, Brazil, Belgium and Finland.

ABOUT GLOBALCOAL

GlobalCOAL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Global Commodities Holdings Limited, is the leading online trading platform for physical coal. The platform provides a secure and efficient environment for buyers and sellers to trade coal, and it offers a wide range of features and services, including price discovery, risk management, and logistics support. GlobalCOAL is headquartered in London, UK, and it has offices in Singapore.

