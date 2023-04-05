GlobalData Publishes FDA Regulatory Guidance and Strategy Report for Biotech Approval Pathways

SINGAPORE, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novotech, the leading Asia Pacific centred biotech CRO has commissioned GlobalData to report on the evolving FDA approval processes for biotechs in Asia Pacific, Europe, and US, including typical impediments to success.



The GlobalData report outlines the global approval landscape, pathways to approval, some frequent missteps to avoid, the importance of formulating a robust clinical development program, and what to expect from your CRO to optimize the process for success.

The new report Navigating the FDA Requirements: Capitalize on Regulatory Expertise To Simplify the Complex can be downloaded here.

The report also notes that the FDA has always placed a high priority on rigorous trial design, "however the FDA's definition of what constitutes "rigorous trial design" has evolved over time as new scientific and technological advances have emerged, as well as changes in regulatory requirements and the public health landscape at large”.

Increased emphasis on patient-centered outcomes: The FDA places greater emphasis on incorporating patient-centered outcomes into clinical trials, which involves assessing the impact of a treatment on patient-reported symptoms, quality of life, and other aspects that are important to patients. This shift has led to the development of new trial design approaches that focus on patient-reported outcomes, such as patient preference studies and patient-focused drug development.

Use of novel trial designs: The FDA has encouraged the use of novel trial designs that can increase the efficiency and effectiveness of clinical trials. Examples of these include adaptive designs, which allow for modifications of patients’ allocation in different arms of the trial, depending on interim results (adaptative randomization). This trial design, especially relevant when the primary endpoint can be measured quickly, became especially popular during the Covid pandemic. Platform trials allow for the simultaneous testing of multiple treatments for a given disease. These innovative trial designs present numerous statistical challenges, requiring solid expertise in order to be navigated.

Advances in data collection and analysis: Advances in technology have led to new methods for data collection and analysis, such as the use of wearable devices and electronic health records. These new data sources have the potential to improve trial design and reduce the burden on study participants associated with traditional trial paradigms. This is seen as a very promising path to speed-up clinical development.

Changes in regulatory requirements: Formal changes in regulatory requirements have also influenced the FDA's definition of rigorous trial design. For example, the FDA has issued guidance on the use of biomarkers in clinical trials, as well as on the collection of safety data in early-phase clinical trials.



About Novotech Novotech-CRO.com

Novotech is a clinical CRO with labs, phase I facilities, drug development consulting services and FDA regulatory expertise and has experience in over 5,000 clinical projects, including Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials and bioequivalence studies. Novotech is positioned to serve biotech clients conducting clinical trials in Asia Pacific, the US and Europe.

