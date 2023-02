GlobalFoundries and General Motors Team Up -- a Win-Win for Both Companies?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Jose Najarro, Nick Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein discuss the partnership GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) recently announced for a long-term supply agreement of chips used in vehicles. General Motors believes the number of chips needed per car will double in the upcoming years.