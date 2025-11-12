GLOBALFOUNDRIES Aktie
WKN DE: A3C6AF / ISIN: KYG393871085
|
12.11.2025 13:25:36
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $249 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $178 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.
Excluding items, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $232 million or $0.41 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period fell 2.9% to $1.688 billion from $1.739 billion last year.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $249 Mln. vs. $178 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.44 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue: $1.688 Bln vs. $1.739 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.42 - $0.52 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,775 - $1,825 Mln
