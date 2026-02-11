GLOBALFOUNDRIES Aktie

GLOBALFOUNDRIES für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C6AF / ISIN: KYG393871085

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
11.02.2026 14:11:07

GlobalFoundries Q4 Results Top Estimates; Guides Q1 In Line With Estimates; Stock Up 7%

(RTTNews) - GlobalFoundries, Inc. (GFS) reported Wednesday that net income attributable to shareholders for the fourth quarter was $200 million or $0.36 per share, compared to a net loss of $729 million or $1.32 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.55 per share, compared to $0.46 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, 16 analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenue for the quarter remained flat with last year at $1.83 billion. The Street expected revenues of $1.80 billion for the quarter.

Looking ahead to the first quarter, the company now projects earnings in a range of $0.18 to $0.28 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.30 to $0.40 per share on net revenues between $1.60 billion and $1.65 billion.

The Street is looking for earnings of $0.35 per share on revenues of $1.61 billion for the quarter.

The company also announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase authorization of up to $500 million of its common stock.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, GFS is trading on the Nasdaq at $44.91, up $3.01 or 7.18 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC 36,73 4,61% GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 6
07.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.02.26 KW 6: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.02.26 KW 6: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX fester -- DAX schwächer -- US-Börsen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen stärker - Tokio im Feiertag
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Mittwoch im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt nach. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich schwächer. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes notierten am Mittwoch in Grün.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen