GLOBALFOUNDRIES Aktie
WKN DE: A3C6AF / ISIN: KYG393871085
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02.08.2026 22:11:52
GlobalFoundries Stock Has Slid Below $50. What an Insider Filing Does and Doesn't Tell You
Marc Antaki, a director of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS), executed a non-discretionary sale of 1,671 ordinary shares on July 29, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.GlobalFoundries is a leading independent semiconductor foundry with a market capitalization of $27.4 billion, generating $6.8 billion in TTM revenue. The company differentiates itself through its specialized manufacturing expertise across multiple technology nodes and its strategic positioning as a trusted alternative to vertically integrated semiconductor manufacturers, serving customers across mission-critical applications in automotive, telecommunications, and industrial markets.The number worth pausing on here is the price. These shares were withheld at $49.02 to cover taxes on vesting stock, a routine mechanical event, but that price tells a story the filing doesn't: GlobalFoundries has fallen sharply from the high $50s earlier in July (and even more since May). Of course, Antaki had no say in the timing here, so read nothing into the sale itself. He keeps 9,202 shares plus roughly the same number in unvested units settling through 2027, so his stake stays tied to the company for years.However, the drop matters because GlobalFoundries reported second-quarter results on August 5, and the stock had been sliding into it amid shifting sentiment around semiconductor and semiconductor-related names. The last quarter on record showed gross margin expanding to 29%, its largest jump in three years, as the business shifted toward higher-value communications and automotive work. CEO Tim Breen credited "excellent execution from our teams around the world." Still, the fresh earnings report will really drive sentiment. The upmarket shift has been lifting margins, but a soft smartphone market, customer concentration, and heightened spending more broadly across tech are the risks that could explain why the stock has cooled.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC
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21.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: GLOBALFOUNDRIES zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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04.05.26
|Ausblick: GLOBALFOUNDRIES legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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20.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: GLOBALFOUNDRIES veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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10.02.26
|Ausblick: GLOBALFOUNDRIES vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
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|GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC
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