Globalia Logistics Network overcomes the 200 members and 130 countries for the first time in its history

Phuket, 3rd May 2023: Globalia Logistics Network, an exclusive network of the most reliable freight forwarders, has set a record by reaching 209 members representing 133 countries. Globalia Logistics network was founded in 2017 with 50 members and has steadily increased its coverage during the last 6 years.



The proficiency and productiveness of Globalia have attracted freight forwarders from all the 5 continents who now have an international presence along with a large number of reliable partners in all the major cities of the world.



In the words of Antonio Torres, President and Founder of Globalia Logistics Network, "Globalia was created 6 years back with the express objective of providing a solid global platform for independent freight forwarders which would allow them to gain new businesses while boosting their brands. There have been tough moments during the pandemic but we have been able to overcome the obstacles and even expand more. The whopping rise in the number of our members certainly reflects the efficacy of our network and our commitment to our member’s cause.”



One of the factors that has contributed to this growth is the Annual Meetings organized by Globalia. In these yearly events, Globalia members get face to face and discuss the prospects of enhanced collaboration and finalize their deals. Moreover, their territorial exclusivity ensures that each major city/port gets represented by just one forwarder to avoid any kind of competition.



"Overall, we owe this achievement to our members. This could not have been possible without the support and trust of Globalia members, who have believed in the network even in the most difficult moments. We are like a big family and Globalia is proud to be the link”, continues Antonio Torres.



Other causes contributing to their growth are the wide array of online tools to make business easier for its members. In a bid to digitize the process of quote preparation, they have introduced the FreightViewer- an online freight rate management software which is available for free for all members of the network. It allows the members to create an accurate and professional quotation for their clients within less than a minute.







Globalia Logistics Network is an exclusive network of the highest calibre freight forwarders in each key air/seaport worldwide who actively co-operate to reduce costs and risks and grow their businesses together through mutual cooperation to beat the leading multinationals.



