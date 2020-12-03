Globalization Partners Named to Inc.'s Inaugural Best in Business List

BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners –which enables companies to hire anyone, anywhere, quickly and easily, via its automated and fully compliant global Employer of Record platform–today announced it has been named to Inc.'s inaugural Best in Business list as a Bronze winner in the Robust and Powerful category. Inc. created the Best in Business Awards to honor companies that have gone above and beyond to make a positive difference.

The list, which can be found in the winter issue of Inc. (on newsstands December 29, 2020), recognizes small- and medium-size privately-held American businesses that have had a superlative impact on their communities, industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

"This recognition is especially meaningful given that it has been such a challenging year for so many," said Nicole Sahin, CEO of Globalization Partners. "We set out to build a company that breaks down barriers not only for global business–but for everyone, everywhere–and I am proud to be at the forefront of global remote work and proving the idea and reality that anyone, anywhere, can have access to great opportunities."

Instead of relying on quantitative criteria linked to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in more than 30 different industries—-health, software, retail, business services, and more—and in age- and revenue-based categories. The applicant pool was very competitive, with around 2,700 entries and an acceptance rate in the low single digits—a huge success for these honors in their inaugural year.

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, "It's been an incredibly challenging year for companies. Across industries, businesses have had to make brutally tough decisions and face unprecedented uncertainty. That's why we knew 2020 called for a new recognition program, something to complement our annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the country. For Best in Business, companies have prioritized tackling today's problems to lead us to a better future, even if they've struggled to stay in the black."

Honorees for gold, silver, bronze, and general excellence across industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

