Globalstar Aktie
WKN DE: A0LBTE / ISIN: US3789734080
|
14.04.2026 17:38:55
Globalstar Stock Jumps 10% On Amazon Acquisition Deal
(RTTNews) - Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) shares rose 9.36 percent to $79.71, gaining $6.82 on Monday, after Amazon.com, Inc. announced a definitive agreement to acquire the satellite communications company.
The stock is currently trading at $79.71, up from its previous close of $72.89 on the Nasdaq. It opened at $78.81 and has traded in a range of $78.45 to $80.78 during the session, with volume reaching 6.63 million shares compared to an average of 832,266 shares.
The acquisition will enable Amazon to integrate Globalstar's satellite infrastructure into its low Earth orbit network to support direct-to-device services and expand global connectivity. The deal also includes collaboration with Apple Inc. to power satellite features such as Emergency SOS for iPhone and Apple Watch users. The 52-week range for the stock is $17.24 to $80.78.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Globalstar IncShs
|
14:45
|Amazon übernimmt Satellitenbetreiber Globalstar - Vereinbarung mit Apple (dpa-AFX)
|
02.04.26
|Amazon-Übernahmefantasie beflügelt Globalstar-Aktie - deutlicher Kurssprung (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Globalstar IncShs
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung auf Lösung im Iran-Konflikt: ATX schließt höher -- DAX schlussendlich über 24.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen enden fester - Nikkei legt deutlich zu
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten zu. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Dienstag mit Gewinnen. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Dienstag mit gut behaupteter Tendenz.