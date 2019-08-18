GlobalTexUSA, South Florida Hotel Linen Supplier Makes Exclusive List of Inc5000 Fastest Growing Companies 2019

MIAMI, August 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Globaltex is No. 249 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—over 22 million independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 (which are listed online at Inc.com, with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 20) been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

About Globaltex

Globaltex Fine Linens is located in Miami, Florida. Their wholesale hotel linens and hotel towels are imported from our factory located in Denizli, Turkey, the textile mainland of the country, and the world. They offer a wide range of exquisite products including bathrobes, bath towels, pool & beach towels and bedding, such as duvets, bed sheets, and pillowcases.

What sets Globaltex USA apart from competitors is that Ramazan came up through the hospitality world and truly understands the needs of the industry and clients. The consistency, quality of custom made luxury linen products, exceptional service, and word of mouth referrals allow the company to gain more market shares every day.

Since the start in 2015, the company has seen a tremendous growth. The first account was The Ritz Carlton of Key Biscayne totaling $128,000 in sales. The following year in 2016 saw bigger clients such as W Hotel in South Beach, Epic Hotel, The One Hotel, and The Royal Palm just to name a few with sales increasing to $961,000. In 2017, sales were $1,800,000, which doubled from the 2016 Sales as accounts continued to grow. In 2018 Globaltex sales were $2,300,000 with a growing number of hotel chain clients.

Celebrating their 4th year of business, they have decided to enter new markets by introducing a Home Collection in 2019. "We wanted people to feel the same way they do while they are on vacation as when they are getting into bed at home," says Patak.

Globaltex is #9 in Top Miami Companies; #25 in Top Florida Companies; and #15 in Top Business Products and Service Companies.

Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

