27.06.2019 23:45:00
GlobalZirconium Market to 2024 - Resurgence in Nuclear Power Generation Fuels Demand for Zirconium Metal
DUBLIN, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Zirconium: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Zirconium in Thousand Metric Tons by the following End-Use Segments:
- Ceramics
- Refractories
- Foundries
- Chemicals
- Others
The report profiles 64 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Alkane Resources Ltd. (Australia)
- Allegheny Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Astron Ltd. (Australia)
- Cristal Mining (Australia)
- E.I DuPont de Nemours and Company (USA)
- Erinbar Limited (Australia)
- Foskor Zirconia (PTY) Limited (South Africa)
- Iluka Resources Limited (Australia)
- Imerys Fused Minerals Murg GmbH (Germany)
- Kenmare Resources plc (Ireland)
- Luxfer Holdings PLC (UK)
- Richards Bay Minerals (South Africa)
- Oxkem Limited (UK)
- Smartac Group China Holdings Limited (China)
- Shandong Goldensun Zirconium Industry Co., Ltd. (China)
- Tosoh Corporation (Japan)
- Tronox Limited (USA)
- Zhejiang Jinkun Zirconium Industry Co., Ltd (China)
- Zircomet Limited (UK)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Ceramics
Refractories
Foundry
Chemicals
Others Applications
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Zirconium: Strong, Malleable, Ductile Metal with Excellent Corrosion Resistance
Properties of Zirconium
Myriad End-Use Applications Drive Demand
Major End-Use Applications of Zirconium: Fast Facts
Zirconium Alloys
Zirconium Replacing Harmful Chemicals in Daily Lives
Zirconium Emerges as Eco-Friendly Metal
Zirconium Oxygen Sensors
Air/Fuel Sensor
Zirconium-Ceramic
Zirconia as a Catalyst
Flap Discs
Zirconia-Based Phases for Ion-Exchange Chromatography
Newer Uses of Zirconium Dioxide
Other Noteworthy End-Use Industries that Use Zirconium along with the Respective Application Areas
Global Market Outlook
China: Largest Market for Zirconium Worldwide
Ceramic Applications Dominate the Market
Australia and South Africa: Dominant Countries Worldwide in Terms of Zirconium Reserves and Production
Reviving Global Economy to Benefit Demand for Zirconium
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Growing Consumption of Ceramic Tiles Drives Demand for Zirconium
Steady Growth in Refractories & Foundries Support Market Expansion
Investment Casting: A Major Growth Area for Zirconium in the Foundries Segment
Increasing Use of Zirconium in Sand Casting Bodes Well for Market Demand
Resurgence in Nuclear Power Generation Fuels Demand for Zirconium Metal in Nuclear Reactor Cores and Rods
Effect of Fukushima Accident in Japan
High Heat Resistant Properties of Zirconium Metal Drives Demand in the Aerospace and Defense Industry
Rising Use of Orthopedic and Dental Implants Boosts Market Demand
Zirconium Emerges as a Strong and Reliable Material for Dental and Orthopedic Implants
Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Cubic Zirconia or Fake Diamonds: Another Application of Zirconia Mineral with Huge Untapped Potential
Post-Recession Recovery in the Chemical Industry Benefits Market Prospects in the Near Term
Zirconium Use in Coatings Gain Momentum
Emerging and Newer Applications to Balance Demand and Supply, Augurs Well for the Market
Rapid Urbanization Favors Demand for Zirconium-based Sophisticated Products
Key Factors/Challenges Hampering Market Prospects for Zirconium
Adoption of Various Alternate Minerals in Key End-Use Applications
Oversupply in Titanium Feedstock
Strong Chinese Demand and Restricted Supply
Health and Environmental Effects of Zirconium
Discontinued Use of Zirconium in TV Glass
Challenges Associated with Usage in Dental Implants
Trade Statistics
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Zirconium
Structure of Zirconium Formation
Historical Review
Properties
Zirconium Properties, End-use Industries and Application Areas
General and Chemical Properties
Sources
Zircon
Grades of Zircon
Zircon is available in three grades - Premium, Standard, and Intermediate grade.
Baddeleyite/Zirconia
Substitutes
Substitutes of Zirconium & Zircon
Manufacturing Process
Steps Involved in Kroll Process
Various Types of Zirconium
Various Types of Zirconium and Their Applications
Fused Zirconia
Unsterilized Zirconia
Fully Stabilized Zirconia
Partially Stabilized Zirconia
Zirconium Metal
Zirconium Powder
Zirconium Sponge
Zirconium Crystal Bar
Zirconium Chemicals
Applications of Zirconium Chemicals include the following
Zirconium Alloys
Zirconium Tungstate
ZAG Compounds
A Note on Hafnium and Titanium
Hafnium
Titanium
Major End-Use Applications of Zirconium
Refractories
Foundries
Other Applications
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Iluka Resources - the Market Leader
Recent Zircon Sand Projects by Leading Companies: A Brief Overview
Alkane Resources Modifies Dubbo Project Construction Design
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
5.2 Recent Industry Activity
Tosoh to Increase Capacity for Zirconia Powder
Ivoclar Vivadent Takes Over Sagemax Bioceramics
Iluka to Explore Titanium-Zirconium Deposits in Kazakhstan
Imerys to Acquire Zhejiang Zr-Valley Science & Technology
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Analysis by End-use Application
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
Strong Growth in Bioceramics Applications Benefits Market Demand
Imports/Exports Scenario
Exports
Imports
B. Market Analytics
7.2 Canada
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Export-Import Statistics:
B. Market Analytics
7.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Rising Prominence of Advanced Ceramics Spurs Demand for Zirconium
B. Market Analytics
7.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Steady Growth in Demand for Advanced Ceramics Benefits Market Prospects
Growing Dental Biomaterials Market in Europe Offers Growth Opportunities
B. Market Analytics
7.5 China
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
China: Largest Producer of Zirconium Chemicals Worldwide
China Continue to Witness Significant Demand for Zircon
Booming Biomaterials Market in the Country Drives Demand for Zirconium
Rising Demand for Advanced Ceramics Benefits Growth Prospects for Zirconium
China to Limit Rare Mineral Exploitation
EXIM Statistics
B. Market Analytics
7.6 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Growing Market for Dental Bone Graft Substitutes and Biomaterials Propel Demand for Zirconium
B. Market Analytics
7.6.1 India
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Upward Movement of the Chemical Industry Improves Demand Prospects for Zirconium
Rising Demand for Orthopedic Biomaterials Spurs Growth
B. Market Analytics
7.6.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Australia: Largest Producer of Zirconium Worldwide
B. Market Analytics
7.7 Latin America
7.8 Rest of World
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
South Africa - A Major Producer of Zirconium
B. Market Analytics
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 64 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 71)
- The United States (15)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (7)
- Europe (17)
- France (2)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (6)
- Rest of Europe (7)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (26)
- Latin America (2)
- Africa (3)
