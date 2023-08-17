Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
17.08.2023 11:03:48

Globant, LaLiga Tech Team With Microsoft For Generative AI Applications In Sports, Broadcasting

(RTTNews) - IT and Software Development company Globant S.A. (GLOB) announced Thursday its collaboration with LaLiga Tech and tech major Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) to pilot generative artificial intelligence or AI applications to reinvent sports tactics and broadcasting.

The collaboration, which started in football by creating digital products and solutions, will expand in other sports such as basket, rugby and tennis in the next few months.

The new projects are designed to improve the data available to coaches in order to help real-time decision-making, and to help fans by automatically generating new, personalized content, and to deliver immersive new materials for broadcasters.

The companies will work together on a series of initiatives with the goal of fostering the transformation of sports in various domains through the utilization of AI.

The collaboration, using Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, will improve available sports data.

LaLiga Tech, powered by Globant and LALIGA, is a provider of digital transformation solutions to the global sports and entertainment sector.

Agustin Huerta, SVP of Technology of Globant, said, "With this joint venture with LaLiga, we are working to extend our capabilities to LaLiga Tech with the support of a big partner such as Microsoft, and the first tests have proven to be disruptive and successful."

