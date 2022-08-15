Globant Launches Retail Studio to Accelerate Transformation in the Industry

New Studio will be part of Globant's Reinvention Studios portfolio

Will leverage technologies currently offered by Globant's Digital Studios, such as the metaverse, data & AI, and Blockchain, among others

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, announced today the launch of its Retail Studio. With this new service, Globant seeks to help retailers stay ahead of changes in the industry, with tools for complete supply chain visibility and automation while reinventing retail through phygital experiences that boost customer engagement.

With the Retail Studio, Globant offers customers a comprehensive view of this industry value chain. It will boost new business models by creating impactful customer experiences and empowering integrated, scalable, open technologies to facilitate changes and new services.

"Today, the customer journey has several new engagement touch points across marketing, sales, and services. Traditional retailers struggle to keep up as trends quickly change, and there is also a strong need to keep processes efficient and coordinated," said Diego Tártara, Chief Technology Officer at Globant. "We believe that Globant is uniquely placed to help reinvent the retail industry. We want to enable retailers to transition to a one-stop-shop to meet multiple consumer needs and go outside their traditional verticals to create new revenue streams such as financial products or insurance."

The new Retail Studio will take advantage of data analytics and artificial intelligence to automate business decisions that unlock new opportunities, ensuring a flexible and adaptable organization. In addition, the Studio will help customers create a digital business culture, empowering talent to accelerate transformation and adoption.

"We are living in a time where consumer dynamics and buying behaviors are rapidly evolving as consumers seek more personalized and impactful experiences," said Dariyus Setna, Senior Managing Director and Head of Globant's Retail Studio. "Globant is helping Retail and Consumer Goods companies stay at the forefront of customer needs and technology trends to reinvent how these companies deliver engaging experiences that create meaningful impact and drive consumer stickiness. Through the automation of tasks and processes, integration of touchpoints across brands, increased leverage of Real-Time Analytics and Metaverse, and deploying Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and chatbot technology for routine and menial tasks, organizations can allow store employees to focus on enhancing crucial customer-facing interactions that build customer loyalty."

This new Studio will offer five unique practices with the following key differentiators:

Closer to the Customer: Help clients transform end-to-end shopper experiences, creating human-centric, data-driven, and tech-enabled experiences in both the online and offline world.

Help clients transform end-to-end shopper experiences, creating human-centric, data-driven, and tech-enabled experiences in both the online and offline world. Smart Loyalty: Utilizes data and technology to unleash the power of loyalty and expand it to monetize data to partners and other stakeholders.

Utilizes data and technology to unleash the power of loyalty and expand it to monetize data to partners and other stakeholders. Transforming Operations: Globant helps companies transform and redefine each step of their day-to-day operations and strategy using cutting-edge technology and analytics.

Globant helps companies transform and redefine each step of their day-to-day operations and strategy using cutting-edge technology and analytics. Next-Gen Commercial Management: Help clients with smart pricing, next-gen merchandising, intelligent loyalty, and floor sales enablement.

Help clients with smart pricing, next-gen merchandising, intelligent loyalty, and floor sales enablement. Beyond Innovation: Support organizations with digitally enabled innovation and alternative business models.

Retail joins the Reinvention Studios portfolio, which focuses on transforming specific industries, including Gaming, Media & Entertainment, Life Sciences, and Automotive Studios, among others.

Learn more about the Retail Studio here .

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 24,500 employees, and we are present in 19 countries working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford .

, , and . We are a member of the Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact: pr@globant.com

Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates.

For more information, visit www.globant.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globant-launches-retail-studio-to-accelerate-transformation-in-the-industry-301605636.html

SOURCE Globant