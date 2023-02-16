|
Globant Shares 2023 Trends for AI, Metaverse, Blockchain, and Foundational Tech in New Report
In the new edition of its annual Trends Report, Globant shares four technologies that will guide organizations into new territory in 2023, helping them navigate the uncharted waters of innovation like never before.
NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, published today its 2023 Tech Trends Report, which presents four technology trends related to the metaverse, AI, blockchain, and foundational tech that will help organizations to create innovative solutions and opportunities for their businesses.
"It is vital that organizations understand where the market is going and build their businesses around technologies that will solve their most crucial needs, including reinventing themselves through innovation, positively impacting people's lives worldwide, and staying competitive," saidAgustin Huerta, SVP Studios at Globant.
This year, it is essential for companies to build flexible paths that will help secure their longevity during both disruptive and calmer periods – a key component of which is beneficial investments in technology:
Globant is a digitally native company that has worked with artificial intelligence for over a decade and uses its capabilities and expertise to help its clients create business value and enable growth at an unparalleled pace. Brand Finance recently recognized the company as one of the fastest-growing IT Services brands in the world.
About Globant
We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet at scale.
- We have more than 26,500 employees and we are present in more than 20 countries working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.
- We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.
- We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.
- We are a member of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.
