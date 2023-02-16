16.02.2023 17:07:00

Globant Shares 2023 Trends for AI, Metaverse, Blockchain, and Foundational Tech in New Report

In the new edition of its annual Trends Report, Globant shares four technologies that will guide organizations into new territory in 2023, helping them navigate the uncharted waters of innovation like never before.

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, published today its 2023 Tech Trends Report, which presents four technology trends related to the metaverse, AI, blockchain, and foundational tech that will help organizations to create innovative solutions and opportunities for their businesses.

Globant new logo (PRNewsfoto/Globant)

"It is vital that organizations understand where the market is going and build their businesses around technologies that will solve their most crucial needs, including reinventing themselves through innovation, positively impacting people's lives worldwide, and staying competitive," saidAgustin Huerta, SVP Studios at Globant.

This year, it is essential for companies to build flexible paths that will help secure their longevity during both disruptive and calmer periods – a key component of which is beneficial investments in technology:

  • Artificial Intelligence: With the latest rise of LLM  and foundation models, tools such as ChatGPT or Bard, AI is becoming a more significant part of consumers' everyday lives and expectations, facilitating enjoyable interactions between businesses and consumers.
  • Metaverse: With major players in the field, this will be the year in which the metaverse takes hold and either heads towards mass adoption or folds completely. The market is eager to see impactful applications in this space.
  • Blockchain: Blockchain is becoming an integral part of consumer experiences, from art to sports to other types of entertainment. Organizations must address consumer pressure to participate in blockchain-related phygital experiences or risk losing customers.
  • Foundational Tech: The global economy is shifting, and organizations must continue their digital transformation journeys to stay competitive. A fast code approach using low-code and no-code applications will allow resource-conscious companies to meet their goals.

    • Globant is a digitally native company that has worked with artificial intelligence for over a decade and uses its capabilities and expertise to help its clients create business value and enable growth at an unparalleled pace. Brand Finance recently recognized the company as one of the fastest-growing IT Services brands in the world.

    To learn more about Globant's 2023 Tech Trends Report, click here.

    About Globant

    We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet at scale.

    • We have more than 26,500 employees and we are present in more than 20 countries working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.
    • We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.
    • We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford. 
    • We are a member of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

    Contact: pr@globant.com

    For more information, visit www.globant.com

    SOURCE Globant

    Aktien in diesem Artikel

    Globant S.A. Reg. Shs 150,10 -1,93% Globant S.A. Reg. Shs

