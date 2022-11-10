10.11.2022 22:30:00

Globant to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 17th

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, today announced it will release results for the third quarter ended September 30th, 2022 on Thursday November 17th, 2022 after the close of regular market hours.

Globant new logo (PRNewsfoto/Globant)

Following the release, Martin Migoya, Globant's CEO & co-founder, and Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO, will discuss the results in a video conference call beginning at 4:30pm ET.

Video conference call access information is: 
https://more.globant.com/F3Q22EarningsCall

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB) 
We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 25,900 employees and we are present in 21 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, please visit www.globant.com

Investor Relations Contact: 
Arturo Langa, Globant 
investors@globant.com
+1 (877) 215-5230

Media Contact: 
Wanda Weigert, Globant 
pr@globant.com
+1 (877) 215-5230

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globant-to-announce-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-november-17th-301674722.html

SOURCE Globant

