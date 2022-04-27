|
27.04.2022 13:00:00
GLOBE LIFE INC. ANNOUNCES 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
MCKINNEY, Texas, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) announces the following webcast:
What: Globe Life Inc. 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
When: April 28, 2022 @ 11 AM Eastern 10 AM Central
Where: https://app.webinar.net/aNWPQ1vnxAR
Live over the internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above.
If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the website https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com under the Calls & Meetings page under "Annual Meeting of Shareholders".
Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct to consumer, and exclusive and independent agencies.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globe-life-inc-announces-2022-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301532304.html
SOURCE Globe Life Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Globe Life Incmehr Nachrichten
|
19.04.22
|Ausblick: Globe Life stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.02.22
|Ausblick: Globe Life informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
21.10.21
|Globe Life Inc (GL) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
18.10.21
|Ausblick: Globe Life stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.09.21
|Globe Life Inc. -- Moody’s affirms Globe Life’s ratings (senior unsecured debt at Baa1); stable outlook (Moodys)
|
19.04.21
|Ausblick: Torchmark stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
31.01.21
|Ausblick: Torchmark legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.10.20
|Ausblick: Torchmark zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)