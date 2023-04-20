|
20.04.2023 23:46:00
GLOBE LIFE INC. ANNOUNCES 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
MCKINNEY, Texas, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) announces the following webcast:
What:
Globe Life Inc. 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
When:
April 27, 2023 @ 11 AM Eastern 10 AM Central
Where:
Live online: Log on to the web at the address above.
If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the website https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com under the Calls & Meetings page under "Annual Meeting of Shareholders."
Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for the middle-income market distributed through multiple channels, including direct to consumer and exclusive and independent agencies.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globe-life-inc-announces-2023-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301803640.html
SOURCE Globe Life Inc.
