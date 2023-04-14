|
GLOBE LIFE INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL
MCKINNEY, Texas, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) will release First Quarter 2023 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. At that time, a copy of the Company's First Quarter - 2023 earnings press release and any other financial and statistical information about the quarter will be available on the Company's website at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/ under Financial Reports and Other Financial Information. In conjunction with the First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release of Globe Life Inc., you are invited to listen to a conference call broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 11:00am Eastern (10:00am Central).
First Quarter Conference Call
Thursday, May 4, 2023
11:00am (Eastern)
Listen live and as a replay at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/under Calls and Meetings
or
Call-In Number:
1-786-697-3501
(Passcode: Globe Life Inc.)
Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for the middle-income market distributed through multiple channels, including direct to consumer and exclusive and independent agencies.
