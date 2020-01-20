|
20.01.2020 23:30:00
Globe Life Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call
MCKINNEY, Texas, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) will release Fourth Quarter 2019 earnings after the market closes on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. At that time a copy of the Company's Q4 - 2019 earnings press release and any other financial and statistical information about the quarter will be available on the Company's website at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/ under Calls and Meetings. In conjunction with the Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release of Globe Life Inc. you are invited to listen to a conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet on Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 at 12:00 pm Eastern (11:00 am Central).
Fourth Quarter Conference Call
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
12:00 p.m. (Eastern)
Listen live and as a replay at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/under
Calls and Meetings
or
Call-In Number:
334-777-6978
(Pass Code: Globe Life Inc.)
Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct response, and exclusive and independent agencies.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globe-life-inc-announces-fourth-quarter-2019-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300989891.html
SOURCE Globe Life Inc.
