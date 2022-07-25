|
25.07.2022 13:00:00
GLOBE LIFE INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL
MCKINNEY, Texas, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) will release Second Quarter 2022 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. At that time a copy of the Company's Q2 - 2022 earnings press release and any other financial and statistical information about the quarter will be available on the Company's website at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/ under Financial Reports and Other Financial Information. In conjunction with the Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release of Globe Life Inc. you are invited to listen to a conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 12:00 pm Eastern (11:00 am Central).
Second Quarter Conference Call
Thursday, July 28, 2022
12:00 p.m. (Eastern)
Listen live and as a replay at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/under
Calls and Meetings
or
Call-In Number:
1-323-701-0223
(Pass Code: 114714)
Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct to consumer, and exclusive and independent agencies.
