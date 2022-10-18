|
18.10.2022 22:10:00
GLOBE LIFE INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL
MCKINNEY, Texas, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) will release Third Quarter 2022 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. At that time a copy of the Company's Q3 - 2022 earnings press release and any other financial and statistical information about the quarter will be available on the Company's website at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/ under Financial Reports and Other Financial Information. In conjunction with the Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release of Globe Life Inc. you are invited to listen to a conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 11:00 am Eastern (10:00 am Central).
Third Quarter Conference Call
Thursday, October 27, 2022
11:00 a.m. (Eastern)
Listen live and as a replay at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/under Calls and Meetings
or
Call-In Number:
1-786-697-3501
(Passcode: Globe Life Inc.)
Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct to consumer, and exclusive and independent agencies.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globe-life-inc-announces-third-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301652710.html
SOURCE Globe Life Inc.
