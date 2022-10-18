Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
GLOBE LIFE INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

MCKINNEY, Texas, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) will release Third Quarter 2022 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.  At that time a copy of the Company's Q3 - 2022 earnings press release and any other financial and statistical information about the quarter will be available on the Company's website at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/ under Financial Reports and Other Financial Information.  In conjunction with the Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release of Globe Life Inc. you are invited to listen to a conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at  11:00 am Eastern (10:00 am Central).

Globe Life (PRNewsfoto/Globe Life)

Third Quarter Conference Call
Thursday, October 27, 2022
11:00 a.m. (Eastern)

Listen live and as a replay at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/under Calls and Meetings

or

Call-In Number: 

1-786-697-3501
(Passcode:  Globe Life Inc.)

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct to consumer, and exclusive and independent agencies. 

