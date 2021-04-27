MCKINNEY, Texas, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) announces the live audio webcast of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

To register online to attend the meeting:

Go to register.proxypush.com/GL.

You will need the latest version of Chrome, Safari, Internet Explorer 11, Edge or Firefox.

Registered and beneficial shareholders - Enter the control number found in the upper right-hand corner of your proxy card.



Guests may register to attend and listen to the meeting.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email and another email approximately one hour prior to the start of the meeting with a unique link to access the virtual meeting.

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct to consumer, and exclusive and independent agencies.

For additional information contact: Mike Majors

Executive Vice President – Administration and Investor Relations

Phone: 972/569-3627

FAX: 972/569-3282

Investors@globe.life

Website: https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globe-life-inc-announces-virtual-webcast-for-2021-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301277241.html

SOURCE Globe Life Inc.