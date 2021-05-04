+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
04.05.2021 00:12:00

Globe Life Inc. Declares Dividend

MCKINNEY, Texas, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $.1975 per share on all of the outstanding common stock of the Company held of record as of the close of business of the Company's transfer agent on July 5, 2021.  The dividend will be paid on July 30, 2021.

Globe Life (PRNewsfoto/Globe Life)

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct response, and exclusive and independent agencies. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globe-life-inc-declares-dividend-301282594.html

SOURCE Globe Life Inc.

