08.03.2022 22:30:00
GLOBE LIFE INC. DECLARES DIVIDEND
MCKINNEY, Texas, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) announced that its Board of Directors has raised the quarterly dividend to $.2075 per share on all of the outstanding common stock of the Company held of record as of close of business of the Company's transfer agent on April 4, 2022. The dividend will be paid on April 29, 2022.
Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct to consumer and exclusive and independent agencies.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globe-life-inc-declares-dividend-301498403.html
SOURCE Globe Life Inc.
