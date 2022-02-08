|
08.02.2022 00:51:00
GLOBE LIFE INC. TO PRESENT AT BANK OF AMERICA SECURITIES 2022 VIRTUAL INSURANCE CONFERENCE
MCKINNEY, Texas, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) announced today that its Co-Chief Executive Officers Gary Coleman and Larry Hutchison and Chief Financial Officer Frank Svoboda will present Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at the Bank of America Securities 2022 Virtual Insurance Conference. Globe Life's presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:45 am ET.
The presentation will be webcast live at:
https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/
under Calls and Meetings and "Management Presentations"
or
https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/insurance2022/idE582ZR.cfm
Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct to consumer, and exclusive and independent agencies.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globe-life-inc-to-present-at-bank-of-america-securities-2022-virtual-insurance-conference-301477012.html
SOURCE Globe Life Inc.
