NCR Aktie
WKN: 919692 / ISIN: US62886E1082
|
20.05.2026 23:34:51
GlobeFlex Exits NCR Atleos After Brink’s Buyout Deal
According to a recent SEC filing dated May 13, 2026, GlobeFlex Capital reported selling its entire stake of 250,950 shares in NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL) during the first quarter. The estimated value of the shares sold was $10.37 million, calculated using the mean unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end position value for this holding decreased by $9.56 million, a figure that reflects both trading activity and market price changes.NCR Atleos delivers self-service banking technology and managed services to financial institutions and enterprise clients worldwide. NCR Atleos Corporation is a leading provider of self-directed banking and financial technology solutions, operating at a global scale with a diversified client base. The company leverages its extensive ATM network and managed service offerings to drive recurring revenue and support digital transformation for financial services providers. NCR Atleos' integrated platform and international presence position it competitively in the evolving fintech and payments landscape.Recently, GlobeFlex sold its entire stake in NCR Atleos. Investors often take note of such an action, perhaps wondering whether the asset manager sees risks that ordinary investors are overlooking– especially when it looks like the company is prospering.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NCR Corp.
|
06.05.26
|Ausblick: NCR stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.02.26
|Ausblick: NCR präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
11.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: NCR legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)