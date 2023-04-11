GlobeNewswire, Notified’s Newswire Distribution Network, Distributed a Record Number of Press Releases in 2022, Resulting in a 16% Increase Over the Last Two Years

Notified Sees Continued Momentum and Provides Best Practices for Press Release Distribution

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified, a globally-trusted technology partner for public relations, investor relations, and marketing professionals today announced that GlobeNewswire has seen a 16% increase in press releases distributed by clients over the last two years. This growth is underscored by a recent study conducted in partnership with PRWeek, which found 79% of public relations professionals believe that press releases are a valuable part of the media mix, with 65% reporting that they work on release content ‘extensively.’

As one of the world’s largest newswire distribution networks responsible for securely and reliably delivering mission-critical communications on behalf of more than one-third of the world’s 2,000 largest companies, GlobeNewswire distributes press releases in 150+ countries and 35 languages to drive visibility for key company news and announcements. It consistently receives praise from customers for offering high-quality support, and earned five badges in the G2 Spring Report 2023, for being highly rated by current users.

Last year, in response to the evolving needs of global businesses, GlobeNewswire added three new Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) circuits – covering North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. Each circuit includes a comprehensive regional distribution network, plus a carefully curated list of journalists who have a special interest in ESG and corporate social responsibility, as well as trades covering environmental and philanthropic topics.

This year, GlobeNewswire is focused on advancing public relations technology by working hand-in-hand with those that will be using it. Just last month it introduced the first generative AI tool for press release creation offered by a newswire service. To learn more and apply for the GlobeNewswire AI press release generator beta, visit https://insight.notified.com/globenewswire-ai.

"GlobeNewswire’s continued growth is proof that the press release isn’t going anywhere – in fact, it’s an absolutely critical communications tool in today’s dynamic business environment for companies to tell their stories,” said Jessica Brown, VP of Marketing, Notified. "For organizations of any size, a press release is an indisputable, single source of truth and is essential to corporate communications strategy. Public Relations pros can gain an advantage by understanding best practices for distribution that directly improve visibility, syndication, and earned media results.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by selecting the image or link below:

The following tips, outlined in Notified’s latest eBook, "How to Improve Your Media Outreach in 2023” – provide guidelines for communicators to optimize ROI for press releases:

Understand SEO : improve search engine optimization by aligning keywords with messaging and target audience in a natural way. Remember that the first line presented in the press release is what will be viewed in Google search results.

: improve search engine optimization by aligning keywords with messaging and target audience in a natural way. Remember that the first line presented in the press release is what will be viewed in Google search results. Think Like a Journalist: be impartial and tactical with writing to create snappy, easy-to-read press releases – avoid jargon and be sure to lead with newsworthy facts, using quotes and data as proof points.

be impartial and tactical with writing to create snappy, easy-to-read press releases – avoid jargon and be sure to lead with newsworthy facts, using quotes and data as proof points. Use Multimedia to Improve Results: create a more comprehensive and engaging press release by including embedded (and downloadable) images, videos, audio clips, graphics, and other media. In the alternate text for images, add keywords or related search terms to increase search results. Use compressed images and standard file extension names such as .jpg or .jpeg and descriptive titles.

create a more comprehensive and engaging press release by including embedded (and downloadable) images, videos, audio clips, graphics, and other media. In the alternate text for images, add keywords or related search terms to increase search results. Use compressed images and standard file extension names such as .jpg or .jpeg and descriptive titles. Leverage Your Online Newsroom: in a challenging media environment, the newsroom serves as a resource of up-to-date, easy to consume content and a source of information that journalists and stakeholders trust.

To learn more about GlobeNewswire, visit: https://www.globenewswire.com/

About Notified

Notified is committed to making it easy for brands to create and share powerful stories with the world. Our suite of world-class, award-winning solutions and our dedicated customer service team are relied upon by more than 10,000 global customers, from growing businesses and public companies to some of the world’s most recognizable brands.

Notified’s solutions help businesses effectively share and amplify their stories—to customers, investors, employees and the media. From press release distribution via GlobeNewswire to earnings calls, IR websites, social listening, media engagement, webinars and digital experiences, Notified has you covered. Notified is a part of West Technology Group, LLC (formerly Intrado Corporation) controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). Notified is headquartered in New York, N.Y.

Learn more at www.notified.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or our blog.

Contact:

Hannah Freedman

Director, Media and Communications

hannah.freedman@notified.com