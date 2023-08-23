|
23.08.2023 23:05:19
Globus Maritime To Acquire Two Fuel-Efficient 64,000-DWT Motor Bulk Carriers
(RTTNews) - Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) on Wednesday announced that, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, it has signed two contracts for the construction and purchase of two fuel-efficient bulk carriers of about 64,000 DWT.
The total consideration for the construction of the vessels is approximately $75.5 million, including various extras. The Company intends to fund the deal through a combination of debt and equity.
The dry bulk shipping company stated that these vessels will be built at a reputable shipyard in Japan and are planned to be delivered during the second half of 2026.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Globus Maritime Ltd Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.