Globus Medical Surges On Preliminary Q4 And FY25 Sales Results; Issues FY26 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) announced preliminary unaudited sales results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, with anticipated 25.2 per cent sales growth in the fourth quarter and 16.5 per cent for the full year compared to a year ago. In addition, the firm has provided a fresh revenue and earnings outlook for 2026.

Following the positive update, GMED surged 8.25% in the overnight market, reaching $98.10.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects sales of approximately $823.2 million, an increase of 25.2 per cent from $657.3 million reported a year ago.

Also, for the full year 2025, the musculoskeletal solutions company expects sales to be approximately $2.936 billion, an increase of 16.5 per cent from $2.519 billion in the prior year.

Globus completed the acquisition of Nevro Corp., a medical device company, for approximately $250 million last April. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings in 2025.

"Excluding the impact of Nevro sales in the fourth quarter, total Globus base business revenue was $723.3 million, an increase of 10.0 per cent over the prior year fourth quarter, led by our US Spine business," said Keith Pfeil, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Looking ahead to the full year of 2026, Globus established revenue guidance to be in the range of $3.18 billion to $3.22 billion and fully diluted non-GAAP earnings per share range between $4.30 and $4.40.

On Wednesday, GMED closed trading at $90.54, down 2.95%.