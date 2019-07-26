GLORY Celebrates Canada Basketball's Road to the 2019 FIBA World Cup

TORONTO, July 26, 2019 /CNW/ - GLORY is proud to announce that its first live event, GLORY X Canada Basketball PRESENT: Road to the World Cup, will act as an official send-off for Canada Basketball's Senior Men's Team as they travel to China for this year's FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019.

Taking place at the Thompson Hotel's renowned Thompson Rooftop for an exclusive invite-only event on August 6th, the evening will host Team Canada players and staff, including Team Canada Head Coach Nick Nurse, Canada Basketball President & CEO Glen Grunwald and Senior Men's National Team General Manager Rowan Barrett. Canada's roster will feature some of the country's top players, including those playing in the NBA and several top leagues around the world.

"GLORY was created to represent Canada's vibrant and dynamic sports, health, and wellness communities. My team and I could not be more thrilled to celebrate our inaugural issue by partnering with a world-class organization like Canada Basketball as they head off to China to represent our country at the 2019 World Cup," said David King, publisher of GLORY and Bay Street Bull, and Canada Basketball Foundation board member.

GLORY X Canada Basketball PRESENT: Road to the World Cup will be a night to remember in Canadian sports history and will officially send the team off on an exhibition tour en route to China. Canada will open exhibition play with a two-game series against Nigeria in Toronto and Winnipeg before travelling to Australia for a five-game exhibition tour against Australia, New Zealand, and the United States.

"On behalf of Team Canada, I'd like to extend thanks to GLORY for hosting our team and providing a first-class send-off they deserve as they embark on the road to the FIBA Basketball World Cup in China", said Glen Grunwald, President & CEO, Canada Basketball.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 in China (Aug. 31-Sept. 15, 2019) will be the biggest edition of FIBA's flagship event with a record 32 participating teams playing 92 games over 16 days.

For the first time, the FIBA Basketball World Cup will qualify seven teams directly for the following year's Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Canada must finish either first or second in the Americas zone to earn a direct berth.

As a new player in the Canadian sports, health and wellness landscape, GLORY is the only Canadian magazine that marries sports editorial with health and wellness lifestyle content for a national audience. With core pillars of sports, culture, and physical and mental health, GLORY builds on the niche lifestyle publishing model that has defined its sister publication, Bay Street Bull, showcasing the diverse faces of Canada's multifaceted athletic community, while educating its audience along their journey to success in body and mind.

Canada Basketball is the National Sporting Organization for the sport of Basketball in Canada. Canada Basketball is respected worldwide and is recognized by the International Amateur Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the Government of Canada as the sole governing body of the sport of amateur basketball in Canada. Canada Basketball, a not-for-profit organization, represents all basketball interests, provides leadership, coordination and direction in all areas of the sport of basketball.

SOURCE GLORY