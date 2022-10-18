GLOW® Beverages Inc. Debuts GLOW® Sparkling Hydration, GLOW® Sparkling Energy, and GLOW® Ultra Smooth Alkaline Water Product Lines with Nationwide Distribution

The first-to-market premium functional sparkling beverage announces Kylie Jenner and Dak Prescott as equity stakeholders & ambassadors of GLOW® Beverages, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOW® Beverages Inc. is excited to announce the debut of their functional sparkling beverage line which includes hydration and energy. The immune-forward brand is launching with six flavor skus: Spicy Watermelon, Mango Apricot, Ginger Lemon, Cherry Lime, Pineapple Blood Orange and Tiger's Blood. They will also carry GLOW® PH, an Ultra Smooth Alkaline Water.

GLOW® white bottles denote a hydration product while the black bottles in the line boast B12 & green coffee bean extract as the energy source. The product line also has GLOW PH, an Ultra Smooth Alkaline Water with 150+ TDS. The low-calorie treat was invented when founders Kev Kouyoumjian and John Larson noticed a whitespace in the functional beverage category. Historically, sparkling waters have lacked function and functional beverages don't offer sparkling (carbonated) versions of their product.

"I formulated GLOW® to support my busy lifestyle. My goal was to create a premium beverage that wasn't made for an athlete but instead made for someone with a demanding professional lifestyle. I just didn't see anything like that being offered. Additionally, I wanted all-day usage from the time I woke up until the end of the night. This drink needed to support a healthy mind & body, and GLOW® does just that. Not only is GLOW® great for your day-to-day life, but it is also multifunctional. It has won awards for taste and for best cocktail mixer," said John Larson, Founder of GLOW® Beverages Inc. "After long days at the office and in meetings, I enjoy going out in the evenings. I only go out for a couple of cocktails but don't want water or soda to be my only other option. I want something unique that fits the more upscale environments I enjoy. I also want to have a flavor that I really enjoy. GLOW® is premium enough to be sold where I like to spend my evenings. It is hydrating, tastes great, and most importantly has functionality with our proprietary blend of herbs, antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and so much more. It keeps me going all day and into the night. GLOW® was created from a personal need that has become a growing need for those around me that expect function, flavor, and style."

GLOW® Sparkling Hydration and Energy has no artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners. The formulas offer vitamins and minerals to support immune function. GLOW® also has antioxidants, amino acids, and electrolytes. Other functional ingredients include prickly pear and milk thistle.

In addition to the six-flavor functional beverage range, GLOW® is debuting GLOW® Shots. These energy shots pack a punch with caffeine, zero sugar, zero carbs, and zero calories.

GLOW® is proud to announce Kylie Jenner and Dak Prescott as ambassadors and equity stakeholders. Both were drawn to the brand because of its unique offerings that fulfil a gap in customer needs when it comes to hydration.

"With Kylie Jenner and Dak Prescott joining our GLOW team as equity stakeholders and endorsers of the beverage, we are going to GLOW this company up!," said Kev Kouyoumjian, Managing Partner.

"I've always been interested in the water and functional beverage category. My ambassadorship with GLOW® is exciting as it allows me to support product that is revolutionizing the industry. In the past, sparkling waters have lacked enhancements and functional waters have lacked carbonation," said Kylie Jenner.

"GLOW® is an incredible, functional drink and it tastes amazing. I'm so proud to be an ambassador of the brand as well as a shareholder in the company. LETS GLOW!," said Dak Prescott.

GLOW® Beverages are available direct to consumers via www.drinkglow.com . The brand can also be found in Costco's in the Bay Area starting October 18th with the official launch of GLOW® Ultra Smooth Alkaline water. They will be rolling out to Walmart, Ralph's (Kroger), 7-Eleven, and Albertsons locations across the country in Spring 2023. You can follow @drinkglow on Instagram to keep up with the latest news.

