Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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15.08.2026 00:30:00
GLP-1 Demand Is Soaring. 2 Stocks That Could Benefit From This (Hint: Not Eli Lilly or Novo Nordisk)
Demand for GLP-1 drugs is exploding. While medicines in this category traditionally treated diabetes, they are now being approved to manage other conditions, including obesity and obstructive sleep apnea. Further, based on pipeline programs across the pharmaceutical industry, we can expect GLP-1 therapies to eventually earn approvals across many other areas. Several companies could capitalize on this. The current leaders in the field are Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO), but there are other drugmakers to look at, such as Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN). Here is why investors interested in cashing in on the GLP-1 boom should consider these two stocks. Image source: The Motley Fool.Amgen is performing well this year. The stock is up 27% to date. The company's financial results have been pretty strong. In the second quarter, Amgen's revenue increased by 10% year over year to $10.1 billion. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were $6.29, up 4% compared to the year-ago period.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly
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11.08.26
|S&P 500-Papier Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Eli Lilly von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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10.08.26
|Trotz gestrichener Milliarden: Eli-Lilly-Werk Alzey im Plan (dpa-AFX)
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05.08.26
|Eli Lilly-Aktie klettert: Prognose erneut angezogen (dpa-AFX)
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05.08.26
|ROUNDUP 2/Starke Gewichtssenker: US-Pharmakonzern Lilly hebt erneut Umsatzziel (dpa-AFX)
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05.08.26
|Zuversicht in New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsstart stärker (finanzen.at)
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05.08.26
|ROUNDUP/Starke Gewichtssenker: US-Pharmakonzern Lilly hebt erneut Umsatzziel (dpa-AFX)
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05.08.26
|Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk raise profit outlook as weight-loss drug demand soars (Financial Times)
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05.08.26
|Gewichtssenker florieren: US-Pharmakonzern Lily hebt erneut Umsatzziel (dpa-AFX)