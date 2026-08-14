Eli Lilly Aktie

Eli Lilly für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083

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15.08.2026 00:30:00

GLP-1 Demand Is Soaring. 2 Stocks That Could Benefit From This (Hint: Not Eli Lilly or Novo Nordisk)

Demand for GLP-1 drugs is exploding. While medicines in this category traditionally treated diabetes, they are now being approved to manage other conditions, including obesity and obstructive sleep apnea. Further, based on pipeline programs across the pharmaceutical industry, we can expect GLP-1 therapies to eventually earn approvals across many other areas. Several companies could capitalize on this. The current leaders in the field are Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO), but there are other drugmakers to look at, such as Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN). Here is why investors interested in cashing in on the GLP-1 boom should consider these two stocks. Image source: The Motley Fool.Amgen is performing well this year. The stock is up 27% to date. The company's financial results have been pretty strong. In the second quarter, Amgen's revenue increased by 10% year over year to $10.1 billion. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were $6.29, up 4% compared to the year-ago period.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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